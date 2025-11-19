Network Of California Democrat Party Insiders Under Investigation For Fraud

Initial reports of an ongoing fraud investigation in Sacramento by the US Department of Justice revealed that Gavin Newsom's former Chief of Staff, Dana Williamson, was being indicted on 23 felony counts. Crimes include conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and making false statements to the IRS.

The charges allege she orchestrated a scheme to siphon approximately $225,000 from a dormant campaign account belonging to former Attorney General Xavier Becerra (referred to as "Public Official 1" in the indictment), using it for personal gain through fake consulting fees, shell companies, and laundered payments. However, new information shows that Williamson may not have acted alone.

At least three other California Democrat insiders and two unnamed suspects are potentially implicated in the investigation. Charges against two of them have been formally filed so far, and the investigation continues to grow as authorities sift through evidence involving "The Collaborative", a prominent alliance of Democratic-leaning political consulting firms in California headed by Williamson.

A longtime Democratic power broker in California's Capitol, Williamson worked as an adviser to former Gov. Gray Davis and as a Cabinet secretary for former Gov. Jerry Brown before opening her own political affairs firm. She served as Xavier Becerra’s campaign manager when he ran for state attorney general in 2018. Becerra most recently served as President Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary and is running for California governor.

She was named Newsom’s chief of staff in late 2022, a job she held for about two years. Gov. Newsom's office said Wednesday they put her on leave in November of 2024 after she informed them that she was under criminal investigation.

Other suspects include Sean McCluskie, the former Chief of Staff for Xavier Becerra. He also served with Becerra when he was California Attorney General.

Then there is Greg Campbell, a close associate of Williamson and a well-connected lobbyist and consultant who rakes in campaign finance from massive corporate clients. He has worked as senior staff for the last five Assembly Speakers including in the role of chief of staff to Speakers Toni G. Atkins and John A. Perez.

And Alexis Podesta (no relation to John Podesta). She has not yet been charged with any crimes, and her attorney said she is cooperating with the investigation. Podesta is a Sacramento-based political consultant who served as a secretary under Gov. Jerry Brown. She is also a member of the board of the state compensation fund. She has worked for PG&E and Disney, and is listed as a managing director and member of The Collaborative, the group led by Campbell and Williamson.

California's capital is reportedly in shock as the corruption charges net party elites and power brokers. The Williamson investigation was launched three years ago under the Biden Administration and has nothing to do with Trump, meaning no political bias is being applied against Democrats.

The investigation also exposes the elaborate web of bureaucrats and funding networks festering in state politics. So much cash flows through these political groups and organizations it is likely that we are only seeing a surface glimpse of the rampant theft taking place.

If you have ever wondered how it is possible for hundreds of billions of dollars to flood into states like California and yet none of their fundamental problems, (including their homeless problem) never seem to get fixed, this is one of the reasons why. Democrats are charged with similar crimes nearly three times more often than Republicans. Politics has become a racket, and the Democrats are particularly adept at it.