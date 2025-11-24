"Never Had These Problems Before": Violent Illegal Street Takeover Rocks Queens Neighborhood, Terrifying Residents

A late-night illegal street takeover in Queens, New York, over the weekend turned extremely violent when a private security guard attempting to intervene was assaulted, and his vehicle was set on fire. The incident highlights the growing public-safety crisis in Democrat-run cities and may only suggest what's to come under Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents the neighborhood of Malba, a small, wealthy residential area in northeastern Queens, was absolutely disgusted by the lawlessness...

On X, Paladino raged:

Last night in Malba, a large group of individuals from outside my district conducted an illegal 'takeover' of a quiet residential street at approximately 12:30am. This is not the first time it's happened. A private security guard attempted to calm the situation -- he was assaulted by the mob and his vehicle was set on fire. He suffered significant injuries. A local resident was also assaulted. Response to this incident was less than ideal. Residents reporting the incident to 911 were told that 'quality of life team' and 311 should handle the situation. Unacceptable. In fact, these violent street takeovers should be met with maximum force by the police department. We have NEVER had these problems before. Now it's an epidemic. What changed? We stopped arresting criminals. I am meeting this morning with the chief of department and the local precinct at the scene to discuss exactly what happened last night. I have already been assured that Malba will receive four dedicated patrol cars from this point forward, as well as additional security upgrades that we cannot disclose. However, the city MUST do something to stop this lawlessness. All the speed cameras in the world do absolutely NOTHING to prevent these incidents -- we need police response and the most severe consequences for these criminals, not to simply allow them to drive away after they've completed their mayhem. These incidents are happening citywide, and they're happening because there are no longer any real consequences to this kind of criminality. But let me make something very clear to the criminals -- you are risking your lives bringing this chaos into our neighborhoods. I know for a fact there were multiple armed residents who exercised extreme restraint last night, however that level of restraint is not guaranteed. If the city refuses to do what's necessary, the people might. Once again I want to urge any residents of my district who are interested in obtaining their carry or premises permits to contact my office. We are offering assistance with the application process and legal fees to all who wish to exercise their constitutional right to self protection.

Paladino posted another view of the mob attack:

Another view of the chaos as a mob of criminals attack a resident on their own lawn.



This is what progressives have wrought on our neighborhoods.



A homeowner would be entirely justified using deadly force on these animals, and one day it will come to that if this isn’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/3hxD4GMGwS — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 23, 2025

More chaos.

Another angle of these animals attacking a law abiding homeowner in his own front yard. They do this because they know there are no consequences for criminality in New York. They’ve done this before and will do it again. pic.twitter.com/FkVX73WdPS — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 23, 2025

This latest incident of lawlessness in NYC comes just as far-left Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani prepares to take control of City Hall. Though he's recently tried to soften his past "defund the police" rhetoric, his decision to tap radical leftist anti-cop activist Elena Leopold to his transition team tells a different story.

Mamdani has repeatedly called for defunding the police. https://t.co/KLTfb6BTBE pic.twitter.com/KXoSkmkLI6 — America (@america) October 17, 2025

Mamdani wants to EMPTY THE PRISONS AND DEFUND THE POLICE



NYC: Do you want to live in a lawless hellhole and have career criminals running around your city freely with no police around??? pic.twitter.com/xTgqHTKa6K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

Mamdani's policy framework mirrors the same nation-killing agenda of the Democratic Party, weakening law enforcement, opening all borders, shielding illegal aliens, promoting the climate crisis hoax agenda, and doubling down on the failed social and criminal-justice experiments that have hollowed out public safety across the country and, in some cases, sparked national security threats.

The result, well, more NYC outflows to red states...