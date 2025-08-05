Never-Before-Seen Photos Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Creepy Mansion

The New York Times published never-before-seen photos from inside Jeffrey Epstein's erie seven-story Upper East Side townhouse on Tuesday, revealing surveillance cameras placed in bedrooms and a first edition of "Lolita" prominently displayed throughout the New York City mansion.





Among the bizarre scenes is a macabre sculpture of a woman in a bridal gown dangling from a rope greeting visitors in the entryway, alongside dozens of framed fake eyeballs in a display that raises serious questions about what really went on behind closed doors.





A copy of “Lolita,” the 1955 novel where a deviant repeatedly rapes a 12-year-old girl with whom he has become obsessed, was also spotted in an office.

Among Epstein’s possessions was a first edition of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel “Lolita” — in which the main character rapes a 12-year-old girl with whom he has become obsessed. SDNY



However, the most eyebrow-raising photo is a $1 bill bearing a handwritten note from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.



"I was wrong!" Gates appeared to have scrawled on the note.

Epstein's residence was also adorned with framed photographs featuring prominent figures such as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and others, according to the Times.

Another flight up, on the third floor, was Mr. Epstein’s sanctum — a suite that included his bedroom, the mansion’s infamous massage room and a cluster of bathrooms.

More via the Times:

As a gift for Jeffrey Epstein’s 63rd birthday, friends sent letters in tribute to the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender. Several shared a common theme: recounting the dinner gatherings that Mr. Epstein regularly hosted at his palatial townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Ehud Barak, former prime minister of Israel, and his wife noted the great diversity of guests. “There is no limit to your curiosity,” they wrote in their message, which was compiled with others in January 2016. “You are like a closed book to many of them but you know everything about everyone.” The media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman suggested ingredients for a meal that would reflect the culture of the mansion: a simple salad and whatever else “would enhance Jeffrey’s sexual performance.” And the director Woody Allen described how the dinners reminded him of Dracula’s castle, “where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.”

The freshly published photos have slowly emerged over the years as part of the mountain of evidence that came to light when Epstein was finally arrested in 2019 on child sex-trafficking charges.



The photos are the latest development in the ongoing Epstein saga, which continues to generate controversy after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a joint memo last month claiming that an "exhaustive review" of evidence from Epstein's death definitively ruled out murder.



"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019," the memo reads.



The agencies also denied the existence of a "client list" tied to Epstein, directly contradicting earlier remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi had previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was "sitting on my desk" for review, igniting speculation about Epstein's possible blackmailing of globalist elites.

A photo from 2011 shows (from left) James Staley, Lawrence Summers, Epstein, Bill Gates and Boris Nikolic at the late pedophile’s Manhattan home.



Trump has repeatedly sought to dismiss the scandal, accusing Democrats of fabricating a hoax around Epstein to thwart his agenda.



Additionally, new questions have emerged about surveillance footage from the night before Epstein's death. An unidentified orange object seen in the surveillance video near the jail cell of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on the evening before his death has prompted a flurry of questions from forensic experts. The pixelated shape, first witnessed by CBS News, is seen shifting towards Epstein's cell block at the Metropolitan Correctional Center around 10:40 p.m.



The object was a corrections officer "carrying linen or inmate clothing," according to federal investigators. However, experts told CBS News that it could in fact be an inmate wearing a jumpsuit. "Based on the limited video, it's more likely a person in an [orange] uniform," Conor McCourt, forensic video expert, said in a statement. "To say that there's no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false," Jim Safford, another forensic expert, told the news network.



Epstein was discovered deceased in his cell on August 10, 2019. An official autopsy, corroborated by a joint investigation from the Department of Justice and FBI, concluded that the disgraced financier died by suicide through hanging.

Epstein’s home office featured a taxidermied tiger.

In a statement to CBS News, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General said the footage does not change its conclusion on Epstein's death.

"Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein's death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the [Bureau of Prisons] and the BOP's failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities," the statement to the outlet read.