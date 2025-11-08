94% Match: New Clues Emerge In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomber Identity

A new forensic analysis into the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb case has concluded that a former US Capitol Police officer's gait is a 94%-98% match to the 'unique stride' of the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, Blaze Media reports, following an investigation which was confirmed by several intelligence sources.

According to the investigation, former U.S. Capitol Police officer, Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, is a high-probability match to the unidentified pipe-bomb suspect seen on surveillance video on Jan. 5, 2021. Kerkhoff, who served four and a half years on the Capitol Police force before leaving in mid-2021 for a security position later described by the CIA as “campus security,” was matched through a forensic gait-analysis software tool that compared her stride to the suspect’s.

Software used in the analysis placed the match at 94%, however the forensic analyst who conducted the review estimated the similarity closer to 96%-98%. Several intelligence officials who reviewed the findings concurred, according to the report.

Interestingly, Kerkhoff’s residence in Alexandria, Va., appeared to be monitored by law enforcement officers last week - as Blaze News’ editor in chief, Christopher Bedford, said he was pulled over by police after stopping to observe the home and later released.

Of note - the Blaze report has been disputed by Headline USA and journalist Breanna Morello. so pop over and read their takes.

FBI Surveillance Near Suspect in 2021

The new analysis has revived scrutiny of the FBI’s handling of the case. Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told Blaze News that, in the days immediately after Jan. 6, he and his team conducted surveillance “one door away” from the residence now tied to the suspected individual. He says the team was pulled off the assignment without explanation, and requests to interview a person linked to the suspect’s movements were denied.

I'll leave this right here. pic.twitter.com/ixzhimP5Zg — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) November 8, 2025

Seraphin said he has recounted these details publicly since 2021, and that the Blaze News findings “vindicate” his account.

Read this excerpt from an earlier story at Daily Wire. pic.twitter.com/jMCt3KZksm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2025

The FBI tied a SmarTrip Metro card allegedly used by the suspect to an Air Force civilian employee. Agents conducted two days of surveillance but were instructed not to interview him, Seraphin said. The bureau has not addressed the claim publicly.

A Career in Law Enforcement and Security

Kerkhoff, 31, is a former Division 1 athlete from Ohio who played goalkeeper at Temple University and later for the Columbus Eagles Football Club. A significant leg injury in college required surgery and left her with a slight limp - an element noted by the gait analyst who reviewed her movements from Capitol Police security footage.

Former Capitol Police Officer Shauni Kerkhoff (above) playing soccer in Columbus, Ohio. The pipe bomb suspect approaches the Democratic National Committee building on Jan. 5, 2025.

People seem to miss that the suspect woman had a sports injury that affected her gait. It wasn't just that she walked with her stride a certain number of inches. That narrows things down quite a bit. — Tim Conrad (@TimConradB623) November 8, 2025

Kerkhoff joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2018. She served in the Civil Disturbance Unit and was a training officer for crowd-control munitions deployed on Jan. 6. Blaze News also reported this week that surveillance video shows Kerkhoff and other officers firing “less-lethal” rounds that struck multiple individuals above the waist on the Capitol’s West Plaza.

She left the force months after the riot and later worked in security at the CIA.

Suspicion Around the Pipe-Bomb Videos

Blaze News’ analysis relied on surveillance footage of the pipe-bomb suspect that was not the publicly released FBI version. A private researcher who spent more than a year studying the videos told the outlet the bureau-released clip was downsampled, reducing motion clarity. The higher-quality footage used for the gait analysis reportedly shows smoother movement, allowing for more accurate comparison.

The FBI has said the suspect placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and near the Republican National Committee between 7:54 p.m. and 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021. The devices were discovered the following day shortly after noon—at the same time Capitol Police resources were being stretched by the breach of the Capitol grounds.

The mysterious handling of the bombs drew scrutiny from Congress and the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. Surveillance footage later released by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) showed Secret Service agents responding slowly after being told a device was found at the DNC. Agents remained in their vehicle eating lunch for roughly two minutes before investigating and allowed pedestrians and cars to pass near the device.

America is waking up today to learn that Capitol Police turned CIA orchestrated the pipe bombs on January 6th, and the FBI has covered it up for over fours years. I questioned FBI Dir. Wray, ATF Dir. Dettlebach, and FBI asst Dir. (over DC) D’Antuono under oath. All played dumb. https://t.co/mrqtNy7fP6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 8, 2025

Read the rest of the report here...