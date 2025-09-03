New Apple TV Show Glorifies Liberal Woman Profiling "Right Wingers" For The FBI

Leftist organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center have been saying for decades that "conservative extremists" are the biggest domestic terror threat in the US. Of course, the ADL and SPLC have been oddly quiet when it comes to the multitude of leftist related shootings and terror attacks in recent years, including several transgender related mass shootings since 2018. These incidents don't fit the progressive narrative mold.

You will likely never see a TV series based on government agents scouring the internet for left-wing extremists plotting potential mass killings, even though there is an endless gold vein of real life story material to be mined for such a show. Until Donald Trump took office this year, it's highly unlikely that the FBI was looking into woke zealots with any seriousness.

The focus of Hollywood propaganda, the focus of government propaganda and the focus of NGO propaganda has long been the demonization of conservatives, red pillers, anti-feminists, militia members and "white supremacists" (essentially anyone against mass immigration from third-world nations). Overtly political productions are crushing Hollywood's profit margins because they still operate on a model that treats the "right wing" as a fringe minority. In reality, the right wing is the majority.

Apple TV apparently still hasn't gotten the memo, or, they're releasing content today that they started shooting years ago and it's too late to turn back. Their latest series, The Savant, is set to be released this month and the trailer has gone viral on social media, but not in a good way.

Beyond the tiresome woke tropes that plague the majority of mainstream productions, The Savant trailer feels like something out of a time capsule dug up from an earthen floor in the basement at MSNBC. A brilliant liberal white women operating in the shadows, working for the FBI and using the internet as a weapon to undermine conservative racists, terrorists and "incels" bent on the destruction of progressive democracy? It's a bit laughable.

It sounds like an ego-stroking fantasy tale written for Tumblre, but the show is actually based on a "true story" featured in an article written for Cosmopolitan back in 2019. The article tracks the career of an anonymous woman known as "the Savant" who works for the federal authorities to identify possible terrorists. She frequents forums and chat boards, engaging with "evil right wingers" and determining if they are a serious threat. She even, allegedly, received praise from former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

The idea feels old because it is old. The article mentions the Savant's operations in reference to the ADL and SPLC, though it's unclear if she collaborates with them directly. Her work links to events that occurred almost a decade prior to the Cosmo piece. Most of her targets are little known, arrested for minor offenses that rarely make the news. But according to Cosmo, people like the Savant are defusing worse crimes before they happen.

Interestingly, the primary example used in the article to showcase the Savant's talents is the identification of a Muslim terrorist, not a right wing terrorist. The man was Michael Finton, who was arrested in 2009 during a sting in which the feds gave him a fake truck bomb and let him try to blow up a federal building in Illinois.

This suggests that the Savant is probably more than a profiler, she's a profiler who identifies people who can be "nudged". It's a covert agency term often used to describe the tactic of manipulating an easily led person into committing a crime or attack. These crimes are then used by governments to destroy the reputations of the various groups that the individuals are associated with, while conjuring mass fear and suspicion in the populace.

A recent example would be the FBI attempt to manufacture a militia kidnapping plot against Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 that involved more federal informants than actual suspects.

Cosmo focuses heavily on the "red pill" movement, which the Savant was monitoring in 2019. The bias is dripping and the hatred for anti-feminist movements is obvious, connecting the most extreme of examples to average men who have the guts to call out the trespasses of Marxist feminism. There was a clear agenda in the US at that time to link anti-feminism among white conservatives with terrorism, a plan which ultimately failed to gain traction. Though, we are still seeing similar propaganda programs today in Europe, Canada and Australia. The article notes:

"On sites like Gab, Reddit, 4chan, 8chan, and VK, the new white supremacists and misogynists hatch conspiracy theories that take off on Twitter and make it on fake news sites like InfoWars and even occasionally Fox News. They serve up “constant peer pressure to do something criminal,” says K (the Savant). They turn hate speech into hate crimes..."

It's easy to see why this is nonsense - They make no mention of Islamic fundamentalism which is perhaps the greatest concentration of violent ideology against women in the world. In other words, whoever the Savant is, she is a mechanism of a leftist slander machine that is quickly dying (whether she considers herself a leftist or not). A machine desperate to fabricate a conspiracy of murderous conservatives that doesn't exist, simply because people on the right disagree with woke talking points. She's not a hero, far from it.

Apple TV thought this story was a worthy premise for an expensive streaming series and they've been met with resounding ridicule online. The political left is not just out of touch, they are out of time.