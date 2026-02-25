New Bill Closes Loophole Abused By Democrats For Hiring Illegals As Police

Via Gun Owners of America,

Illegal Immigrants are being hired by Democrat controlled states and localities to enforce gun laws.

That’s not hyperbole. Reports are coming in from Police departments all over the country. From California to Maine, illegal immigrants are being hired, given guns and then enforcing the laws of the state, including gun control laws.

Officer Ernesto Moron is sworn in to the UC Davis Police Department on Dec. 22, 2023. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

This is exactly why Gun Owners of America is working with Senator Ted Budd and Representative Mary Miller to introduce legislation to stop this unconstitutional attack on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

But how is all of this happening? Well, we’ll explain...

It is against the law for illegal immigrants to possess firearms in the United States. Specifically, 18 USC 922(d)(5)(A) and (g)(5)(A) says:

“It shall be unlawful for any person… who, being an alien… is illegally or unlawfully in the United States… to ship or transport in interstate or foreign commerce, or possess in or affecting commerce, any firearm or ammunition…”

And that’s perfectly consistent with the Second Amendment. While everyone has a natural right to self-defense (even those who are illegally in this country), illegal immigrants and foreigners are not part of “the People,” who's right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment within the jurisdiction of the United States.

It would be absurd to say that an army of foreign invaders somehow has a Second Amendment right to possess and use firearms. After all, the Second Amendment is largely about the security of our free state and our ability to protect against tyrannical governments, both foreign and domestic.

So, knowing this, it’s outrageous that in some states, illegal immigrants are working as law enforcement officers, enforcing unconstitutional gun laws against US citizens.

The irony is, it’s perfectly legal.

There have been numerous recent cases where an illegal alien has been hired in some law enforcement capacity.

Most recently, Radule Bojovic an illegal immigrant from Montenegro was caught working as an armed police officer in a Chicago suburb.

And earlier this year, the Trump Administration caught more illegal immigrants working as law enforcement officers in Massachusetts and Maine.

California, taking this idea further, codified the practice by passing a law that specifically authorizes the hiring of illegal immigrants as law enforcement officers.

These cases of illegal immigrants working as law enforcement have drawn attention to an issue with federal law.

Right now, there’s currently nine categories of people who are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Only one of these prohibitions currently applies to police, but these prohibitions don’t apply to anyone working for the government carrying guns in that capacity.

Here’s what federal law says:

“[The prohibited person categories] shall not apply with respect to the transportation, shipment, receipt, possession, or importation of any firearm or ammunition imported for, sold or shipped to, or issued for the use of, the United States or any department or agency thereof or any State or any department, agency, or political subdivision thereof.”

Thanks to that provision of federal law, it’s 100% legal for an illegal immigrant to possess a firearm as a police officer, because the prohibited person categories don’t apply.

This problem is going to be more common as time goes on.

According to GOA Director of Federal Affairs, Aidan Johnston (emphasis ours), "An outrageous loophole in federal law gives non-Americans more gun privileges than law-abiding citizens with Second Amendment rights. Through the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act illegals who are police have a statutory right to nationwide carry that is denied to every day Americans. What's worse, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and perhaps others are already empowering illegals as police to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of American gun owners. Congress must pass the Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act immediately, to prevent anti-gun states from using illegal aliens to enforce unconstitutional gun control laws."

Earlier in February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Fox News that they arrested a New Orleans Police Department recruit who they say is an illegal alien from Cameroon.

This illegal alien’s application for permanent residency was denied because of fraud. Even still, New Orleans—which is a sanctuary city—hired him to enforce laws and gave him a firearm.

Anti-gun states and law enforcement agencies are intentionally hiring and arming illegal aliens—who cannot otherwise own firearms—to enforce unconstitutional gun control laws, including “red flag” gun confiscations and so-called “assault weapons” bans.

It’s threat to liberty to allow large numbers of armed foreigners—who do not have Second Amendment rights—to participate in the disarmament and infringement of the People’s Second Amendment rights.

And consider this, illegal aliens who are hired as law enforcement could even be allowed to carry nationwide while actual American citizens with Second Amendment rights cannot.

Under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act, “qualified law enforcement officers” can obtain a nationwide carry permit called a LEOSA, which supersedes state law.

This is a glaring disparity, especially considering that Gun Owners of America has been fighting to pass Nationwide Concealed Carry Reciprocity for US Citizens for years.

We’ve been working on a solution to this two-tiered justice system for quite some time. And we’re glad Congress is introducing legislation to deal with this problem!

That’s why Gun Owners of America is working to pass the Stop Illegal Alien Cops Act with North Carolina Senator Ted Budd and Representative Mary Miller.

This bill would criminalize the possession of firearms and ammunition for illegal aliens, even in their capacity as law enforcement officials.

This would make it so that no illegal alien will ever be able to lawfully use a firearm to disarm an American citizen ever again.

It would also allow the Trump Administration to prosecute anti-gun states for arming illegals and hiring them to work as armed law enforcement officers in the future.

This bill was just introduced, and we need your help to pass it.

