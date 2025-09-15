New Bill Could Punish Lenient Judges Following Charlotte Train Stabbing

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

A newly introduced bill threatens to punish judges who refuse to impose tough sentences on dangerous criminals.

The legislation, called the JAIL Act and introduced Friday by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., comes in response to the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Zarutska was allegedly murdered by Decarlos Brown Jr., a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet who had repeatedly avoided serious jail time.

Video of Zarutska’s senseless murder in Charlotte, North Carolina, went viral on social media, fueling outrage over lawlessness and soft-on-crime judges across the country.

Fine said the bill is designed to hold judges accountable for failing to protect the public from repeat offenders.

The bill would allow civil penalties on judges who fail to impose bail on repeat offenders who go on to commit violent crimes.

“As promised, I just introduced the JAIL Act to hold corrupt judges accountable for releasing repeat offenders back onto our streets,” Fine wrote on X.

“To the judges who released Decarlos Brown Jr.: You are the reason another innocent life was lost, and you will be held accountable for your reckless actions,” he added.

Fine said the proposed law is part of a broader effort to “fix our justice system that prioritizes criminals over victims.”