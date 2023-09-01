New Chicago Top Cop Offers Message Of Inspiration

Authored by Ted Dabrowski via Wirepoints.org,

It’s early days for Chicago’s new top cop Larry Snelling and we don’t know much about him, but it was hard to ignore what he said – and what he didn’t – in his introduction as the city’s new superintendent.

Absent was the typical victimization message that Chicago leadership promotes over and over again.

Instead, Snelling – from Englewood and a product of the Chicago Public Schools – offered a message of inspiration to the many Chicagoans that face major life challenges.

He emphasized that success is possible with “hard work, dedication and continuous education.”

Skeptics in social media say that he’ll have to backtrack – that there’s no way that type of message can stand in a Mayor Johnson administration. We’ll see.

But in the meantime, kudos to Snelling for standing behind the values of merit, competence and achievement.