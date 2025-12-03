New Chilling Theory Reveals 'Blackmail' Threat Posed By Afghan Refugees

Last week, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem revealed that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man accused of shooting two National Guard troops in Washington, DC, last week, killing one and leaving the other severely wounded, was likely radicalized in the United States after being allowed in this country under the Biden Administration’s Operation Allies Welcome. But new information revealed the chilling possibility that Taliban blackmail may have driven Lakanwal to gun down National Guard troops, which raises troubling questions about threats no security screening can detect.

Lakanwal, 29, stands accused of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, in an ambush-style attack the day before Thanksgiving blocks from the White House. Beckstrom died from her injuries the following day, while Wolfe remains in critical condition. Federal intelligence agencies are now investigating whether a Taliban "hit squad" threatened to murder Lakanwal's family in Afghanistan if he refused to carry out the assault, which would explain why a man with no criminal record or history of extremism would drive from Washington state, armed only with a .357-caliber revolver, to engage heavily armed military personnel.

Lakanwal's background makes the alleged attack even more perplexing. He was a GPS tracking specialist with the Afghan Scorpion Forces and worked closely with the CIA in Afghanistan. He supported U.S. forces during Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal in August 2021 and managed to board one of the last flights out, escaping potential retaliation for his cooperation.

“One line of inquiry they are seriously pursuing, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, is that Lakanwal was made an offer he could not refuse. Either he accepted the mission, or his family in Afghanistan would be beaten, murdered, and possibly beheaded,” reports The Daily Beast. "Lakanwal was a member of the Afghan Scorpion Forces working closely with the CIA as a GPS tracking specialist. He helped the U.S. military escape from Kabul in the shambolic retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021. Between August 14 and 30, more than 123,000 people were airlifted from Kabul Airport. The Afghan fighter joined one of the last flights because he served the United States and due to the danger he would be in if he were left behind.”

It is believed that about 700 members of the Scorpion Forces are still detained in Afghanistan due to their collaboration with the U.S. and its allies, and the Taliban hasn’t forgotten those who helped the West. A military unit called Yarmouk 60 has spent the past five years tracking down and killing Afghans who collaborated with Western forces. In a horrifying example of this retaliation, an Afghan special forces fighter who escaped to Germany saw his family targeted by Yarmouk 60 earlier this year. According to a source, the Taliban “killed his wife and father and four of his children, including two little girls who were beheaded.”

An intelligence source told The Daily Beast that "It is by no means our only line of inquiry," but added that "most of them have families back home, and if the Taliban cannot get to them, they are making it very clear that they will go after their families.” Sources with knowledge of the investigation suggest Lakanwal may have been given a stark choice: accept the mission or watch his family in Afghanistan be "beaten, murdered, and possibly beheaded.”

The blackmail scenario, if confirmed, represents a national security nightmare that goes far beyond typical vetting failures. It means that Afghan refugees who risked everything to help America defeat terrorist elements could be weaponized through threats against their families still trapped under Taliban rule. Recent reports indicate that more than 5,000 Afghans admitted under the Biden administration have been flagged as national security risks. If the Taliban can activate refugees through family-based coercion, even those with no terrorist ties become potential threats—a vulnerability nearly impossible to prevent through standard security protocols.