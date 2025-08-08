New Daily Fine Could Sap Resolve Of Texas Dems Who Fled State To Block Redistricting Vote

Democratic state representatives who fled Texas to prevent a vote on a GOP-led congressional redistricting plan are under mounting pressure to return to Austin. On Thursday, Sen. John Cornyn announced that the FBI will help Texas law enforcement track them down, pursuant to Gov Gregg Abbott's order that they be arrested and investigated for potential bribery charges. While that makes for dramatic headlines, the AWOL Democrats face another force that may do far more to motivate their return: a daily $500 fine that didn't exist last time they pulled this stunt.

That mounting tab has already blown past past the $600 monthly salary Texas House reps receive. They also receive a $221 per diem every day the legislature is in session, but it's not clear if they're entitled to claim it while they're on the lam in Chicago. In addition to the fine, they'll also be hit with a bill for their pro rata share of what the House Sergeant at Arms spends to force them to come back to work.

Texas state House Democrats have denounced the proposed GOP plan as an "intentionally racist." Here, US Rep Al Green rails against GOP "bigotry." (Yahoo)

Those punitive measures are a new twist, added to the state House rules after Democrats in 2021 similarly absconded in an eventually failed attempt to derail GOP-led election reforms that included a ban on drive-through voting, more stringent requirements for mail-in voting, and the criminalization of distributing mail-ballot applications. The legislators' run-and-hide tactic is called "denying quorum," referring to the minimum number of lawmakers present in order to conduct legislative business. By state law, the Texas House can only conduct business when two-thirds of its 150 members are present, meaning at least 51 of the state's 62 Democrats must continue to stay away from Texas.

When Illinois' 13th Congressional District looks like a scorpion's tail and your governor laughs about it on TV—you're not watching satire, you're watching Illinois Democrats treat corruption like comedy.



Corruption with a smile—@GovPritzker style. 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/xzvIhpG7Z6 — Midwest Millennial (@MillennialVerse) August 6, 2025

In addition to facing mounting individual fines that didn't exist last time they denied quorum, Democratic leaders say many representatives' incomes from their regular jobs was already under strain from the calling of the current special session. Most representatives have other careers, as the Texas legislature only convenes for six months every two years. One of those whiners is Rep. Gene Wu, leader of the state House Democratic Caucus, who told NBC News..

"During the special session, I can’t work. Most people can’t work. They’re away from their families. ... All of us are making actual, real sacrifices to be here...There’s people who are single moms, single dads, with their kids, and we just do what we can. None of this is fun."

Democrats have been using their quorum-break as a fundraising vehicle. However, that's putting themselves in different kind of crosshairs, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said they risk felony bribery charges for accepting money "to assist in the violation of legislative duties." On Monday afternoon, Abbott ordered the civil arrest of the AWOL Democrats. He is also working to have them removed from the legislature altogether, and use his powers under the Texas Constitution to pick their successors.

Texas Republicans currently control 25 of the state’s 38 congressional seats; the new map would likely give them 30, all of which Mr. Trump carried by at least 10 percentage points in 2024. The GOP holds a narrow 219-212 majority in the U.S. House, with four vacancies, and party leaders see Texas as central to preserving their legislative agenda. Meanwhile, Democrats across the country are threatening reprisals in the form of their own redrawing of district maps. They may be at a disadvantage, however, as Democrats have already perpetrated some of the most blatant gerrymandering of all: