New Documents Detail Jack Smith's $20K Bribe To Informant

In 2023, then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office approved a shady $20,000 payment to a confidential human source for information in the controversial FBI probe, code-named Arctic Frost, which investigated efforts by President Donald Trump and his supporters to challenge the 2020 election results, according to documents FBI Director Kash Patel turned over to Congress this week.

The documents outline the scope and methods of the investigation. An email shows that prosecutorial approval was communicated by Counselor to the Special Counsel, Raymond Hulser, on June 2, 2023.

The memo states the payment "was discussed by Raymond Hulser and Assistant Special Counsel Julia Gegenheimer with Special Counsel Jack Smith." An FBI agent reached out to Smith's office that same day, writing: "As discussed, request your office's concurrence in our proposed payment of $20,000 for CHS' provision of information in support of the investigation." Hulser's response was brief: "Concur, thank you."

Patel told Just the News that the revelation of the shady payment is the latest proof that the Arctic Frost investigation was an “egregious abuse of power and violation of the law.”

The records show the FBI went all-in trying to make Trump himself a “subject” of the Arctic Frost probe, though that plan was ultimately shot down. The documents also reveal the bureau leaned heavily on liberal media reporting to build its case.

The number of people in Trump’s orbit that were targeted by the investigation is also staggering. Phone data analysis extended to nine Trump allies in Congress, plus his lawyers and outside advisers. TV host Steve Bannon made an FBI list of at least 16 Trump associates whose long-distance phone records underwent scrutiny. Bill Stepien, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell, and the late former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik also appeared on that list. Kerik had led a team of investigators focused on alleged irregularities in the 2020 election.

One memo shows the FBI analyzed calls from "more than 50 White House-issued cell phones," not counting Trump's and Vice President Mike Pence's personal devices. Arctic Frost secured an order from U.S. District Judge Boasberg allowing Smith's office to obtain phone records of eight U.S. senators and one congressman. That same order swept up information from hundreds of conservative figures and groups, expanding the scope far beyond the initial targets.

At least two members of Congress have vowed to sue the Justice Department. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee say the investigation violated their congressional privilege and privacy protections under the separation of powers. Other Republican lawmakers describe Arctic Frost's data collection as overly broad and insufficiently tailored. Critics in Congress say the probe resembled a fishing expedition rather than a narrowly targeted investigation, raising Fourth Amendment concerns.

FBI Director Kash Patel explained that the document release is part of a broader FBI effort to make public and available to congressional oversight evidence of law-enforcement misconduct and weaponization, after years of being withheld by previous directors.

"Under my leadership, the FBI is producing documents at record speed to get the facts straight to the American people. What occurred in the Arctic Frost matter was an egregious abuse of power and violation of the law. This FBI is committed to restoring accountability and public trust," he said.

Two former Trump lawyers called the revelations disturbing. Jenna Ellis said the government’s targeting of private citizens for representing Trump “blatantly ignores the Fourth Amendment” and accused Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost probe of crossing a constitutional red line, calling for accountability.

Cleta Mitchell condemned the use of confidential informants against her and the election integrity movement she has led for five years. She called the surveillance “absolutely shocking” but unsurprising, saying Biden officials repeatedly showed disdain for the Constitution and its protections, and insisted the actions merit investigation.

Ellis and Mitchell urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an immediate investigation.

President Trump responded to the revelations on his Truth Social platform. "Deranged Jack Smith should be sitting in prison for all that he has done to disgrace our Country!" he posted.

