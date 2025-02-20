New ETF To Invest In 'Reverse-Engineered Alien Technology'

In a move blending speculative finance with science fiction, Tuttle Capital has filed plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on what it describes as "reverse-engineered alien technology."

The proposed UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF, which would trade under the ticker symbol UFOD, aims to invest in companies with potential exposure to advanced technologies derived from unidentified flying objects, according to regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The actively managed fund would allocate at least 80 percent of its net assets to aerospace firms, defense contractors, and other entities that Tuttle Capital believes could be engaged in research and development linked to classified technology. These advancements, the filing suggests, could stem from UFO-related discoveries or military projects rumored to be working with technology beyond the known limits of human engineering.

Matthew Tuttle, the firm’s chief executive, has long harbored an interest in unidentified aerial phenomena. He argues that investing in companies linked to UFO technology, while speculative, could offer an unprecedented upside should government disclosures confirm the existence of such breakthroughs.

“I’m a trader,” Tuttle said in an interview. “I look at [UFOs] and I say that they’re using a power source that is light-years beyond anything that we have. If our government has this technology and it’s released, that will be a game-changer.”

The ETF’s strategy also includes shorting stocks of companies that might become obsolete if extraterrestrial-derived technology is publicly acknowledged and commercialized. However, the fund’s success hinges on an inherently uncertain variable: disclosure. If official government revelations fail to substantiate rumors of alien-derived advancements, the product may never launch.

Tuttle’s filing acknowledges these risks, stating that “government confirmation or denial of advanced alien tech is uncertain, and rumored breakthroughs might never materialize.”

While alien technology might be a little 'out there' - artificial intelligence is already reshaping financial markets. Alongside UFOD, Tuttle Capital has registered seven other AI-driven ETFs, all of which will leverage machine learning tools for stock selection.

“What AI can do is a game-changer, and I don’t think people have fully wrapped their heads around that,” said Tuttle, who noted that AI informs 90 percent of his investment decisions.