New Footage Appears To Show Alex Pretti Spit At ICE, Break SUV Tail Light In Prior Minneapolis Confrontation

The killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last Saturday sparked national outrage - particularly when it comes to the 2nd Amendment and his right to carry while protesting. The incident resulted in two federal agents involved in the shooting being placed on leave, and the ouster of US border patrol chief Gregory Bovino as the face of the Trump administration's mass deportation drive.

While the circumstances of his death are still under investigation - many believe this gun went off after an agent took it off his body, spooking the shooter or shooters - he was known to federal authorities, and had suffered a broken rib during a violent confrontation with agents about a week before his death, CNN reported Tuesday.

Now, new footage appears to show Pretti armed and spitting at ICE agents before he smashes the taillights of their black SUV during a wild confrontation roughly a week before his death.

The video, verified by the BBC, captures what appears to be Pretti screaming at federal agents while they were driving away during a Jan. 13 protest. As their SUV leaves, he kicks the taillight - breaking it, causing agents to exit the vehicle and tackle him to the ground.

The agents continue to hold him down until he retreats and joins a crowd shouting at agents, as his gun is visibly tucked into the back of his pants.

Video of Peaceful Alex Pretti helping old ladies cross the street and doing volunteer work at the orphanage

OR

Swearing like a drunken sailor, spitting and destroying property pic.twitter.com/FChuxZ7Zwy — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 29, 2026

Prior to the protests, Pretti's parents specifically warned him against engaging.

"We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically," said Michael Pretti. "And he said he knows that. He knew that."

While this changes nothing about an American's 2nd Amendment rights, it certainly changes the narrative insofar as whether ICE agents identified Pretti prior to his death and considered him to have an elevated risk profile.

So the “hero nurse” was actually a crazy psycho spitting on ICE agents and attacking their vehicle. Guy should have been charged for this. Might still be alive if he had been. He was looking for trouble for weeks. https://t.co/owRNNIvTRD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 29, 2026