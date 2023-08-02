New Illinois Law Lets Illegal Aliens Become Cops

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) last week signed a plan into law that allows foreign nationals with work permits, some of whom are illegal aliens, to become police officers in the state.

Federal law currently forbids non-US citizens to serve as police officers and deputies.

The new law states that "… an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal DACA process is allowed to apply for the position of police officer, deputy sheriff, or special policeman, subject to specified requirements," according to a summary of the legislation.

The legislation was passed in June by the Illinois House and Senate, where Democrats hold a supermajority.

Meanwhile in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last year which authorizes recently-arrived border crossers to become cops and police American citizens.

The law only requires that officers have a federally issued work permit, which are regularly given out by the Biden administration to illegal aliens released into the US after crossing the southern border.

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller (R) raged against the new law, tweeting over the weekend: "At 5 p.m. yesterday, when no one was paying attention, Pritzker signed a bill to allow illegal immigrants to become police officers, giving non-citizens the power to arrest citizens in our state," adding "No sane state would allow foreign nationals to arrest their citizens, this is madness!"

"People who are breaking the law by their presence here can now arrest American citizens. You know the other blue states are watching and getting ready to implement this idea as soon as they can!" Miller continued. "We either address this border crisis or allow our country to descend further into a Leftist dystopia."