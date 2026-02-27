New Kansas Law Ends Transgender Activist Madness

It's a disturbing commentary on our times when the concept of men and women being required by law to admit their proper biological sex becomes headline news, but here we are.

For the past decade, transgender ideology (with zero basis in scientific reality) has surged to the forefront of our cultural zeitgeist. Never before in the history of the western world has one tiny minority of people received so much privilege and protection from governments and the corporate establishment. Furthermore, this small group of mentally ill people has triggered a political firestorm that is changing the face of the US.

Why did the Democratic Party and so many wealthy and powerful elites choose transgenderism as the hill to die on? Why do they lie and claim there are no differences between men and women? Why do they want to give unhinged men access to women's bathrooms and locker rooms? Why are they so intent on indoctrinating children with gender fluid propaganda? Why do they want to let little kids mutilate their bodies with sex hormones and surgeries? It's hard to say.

One's first inclination is to assume that these people are evil. How else can we explain their behavior? The other consideration is that they are all suffering from mental instability. At bottom, there is no place for transgender ideology in a civilized society, and it would appear that the Kansas GOP has come to the same conclusion.

Kansas has recently enacted a law that restricts transgender individuals from using bathrooms, locker rooms, and similar multi-occupancy facilities in government-owned or leased public buildings (such as schools, universities, and state facilities) that do not align with their sex assigned at birth. The legislation, known as House Substitute for Senate Bill 244 (SB 244), requires people to use single-sex facilities based on their biological sex at birth.

The new law also requires trans activists to use their real biological sex assigned at birth on their driver's licenses, birth certificates and other official documents. In other words, the LARP is over, at least in Kansas.

Violators could face civil lawsuits, with a minimum of $1,000 in damages for each instance where someone believes they shared a facility with a transgender person (often described as a "bounty-style" provision). Repeated violations can lead to criminal penalties

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the measure but the Legislature’s GOP supermajority overrode it last week. Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. have pursued a series of measures to prevent a repeat of the Biden era, which resulted in a dizzying avalanche of trans related special protections and privileges, essentially making transgender activists into an elite class of citizen.

Western allies like Canada, Australia and parts of Europe have gone even further, making it a criminal offense to criticize trans concepts or trans activists online. The US is the only country so far to reverse course.

Not surprisingly, the number of people affected by the law is minimal. Only 1700-1800 individuals will end up having to change the drivers license or birth certificate. Consider for a moment, though, that an entire state was being held hostage by only 1800 people. Why would any society adapt so many standards and practices for a such meaningless percentage of the population?