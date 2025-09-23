New Leftist Talking Point: "Christian Nationalism" Is Latest Threat To Democracy

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following the massive turnout at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, and the explosion in popularity of Turning Point USA in the wake of his assassination, the left is floating a fresh ‘existential threat’ talking point.

With Kirk’s death inspiring many young Americans to pick up the Bible or attend a church service, leftists are worried that more American are fusing their faith with their politics.

MSNBC sounded the alarm that “Christian nationalism” is on the rise, arguing that there is a movement to return to the teachings of philosophers like Aristotle, Plato, Cicero and the Founding Fathers of the US merged with Christian beliefs.

“It merges Christianity…with a specific interpretation of what the Founding Fathers wanted, what Aristotle wanted,” suggested political reporter Tina Nguyen.

She further warned of Kirk’s followers “Merging Christianity and protecting western civilization values into one of the same thing!”

It’s clear what they’re doing here.

Framing the Christian principles being espoused by conservatives as an existential threat to secular democracy, as if it’s a dangerous theocratic movement.

I know this may shock the Ignorant but the Entire American Experiment was Based on the Teachings of the Christian Faith along with the Greek and later Roman Teachings of Law, Justice and Government by the People.

It's simply a return to Christianity and God-following. This IS the America our Founders gave us.



It is the nation we had until the rise of secularism and the subjugation of faith and civil discourse in the late 60's – 70's occurred.



As Composer Stephen DeCesare, they’re literally freaking out that people are returning to the principles of enlightenment on which Western civilisation was built.

That MSNBC line is unintentionally hilarious.

They're saying “Christian nationalism” is scary because—brace yourself—people might actually go back to:



a) Aristotle: logic, virtue, natural law.



b) The Founding Fathers: liberty, checks and balances, human dignity.



c) beliefs: love God, love your neighbor, moral responsibility.

So in other words, MSNBC is panicking that people might combine… philosophy, history, and faith. The exact same mix that built Western civilization in the first place.

Sounds less like a “threat” and more like a curriculum.

As we earlier highlighted, Don Lemon spent two hours slamming the memorial, and complained about the Christian messaging and “religious nationalism” on display.

This is the new talking point, going directly after faith and Christianity.

The deranged demons on the left will lap it up.

Tucker Carlson has also alluded to this escalation in targeting Christian conservatives.

The hosts of Charlie Kirk’s show, including Nick Sortor, discussed how the left is angry over how successful the memorial service was in bringing people together and injecting a new optimism into the Christian conservatives.

The left is MELTING DOWN over how successful Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was



They’re ANGRY their plan not only failed, but backfired TREMENDOUSLY



Instead of us surrendering, a MASSIVE conservative Christian revival was launched, with MILLIONS of people partaking



Sorter posted on X “They’re ANGRY their plan not only failed, but backfired TREMENDOUSLY.”

“Instead of us surrendering, a MASSIVE conservative Christian revival was launched, with MILLIONS of people partaking,” he added.

Expect to see enhanced attacks on Christians and faith from the left and its mouthpiece propaganda outlets as a way of countering America First and Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

