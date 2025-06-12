New Leftist Talking Point: Don't Believe Riot Videos, It's The Algorithms!

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A new leftist directive has dropped. It’s essentially this… You might see some rioty looty kind of videos out of LA and now other cities across the US, but that’s doesn’t mean there’s lawlessness, because it’s the algorithms… or something.

So far from the legacy media we’ve been told what look like chaotic anarchic riots are actually ‘mostly peaceful’, ‘fun’, ‘joyful’, ‘pretty quiet’, ‘relatively mellow’, ‘celebratory’ and all about ‘hope and community’.

We’ve also been told that the riots, sorry, relatively mellow gatherings don’t really matter because they’re concentrated on areas where metropolitan elites don’t ever visit.

Now, NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz has claimed that what people are actually seeing “depends on what your feed is putting in front of your face, a lot of it is algorithmically-controlled.”

Oh. We thought we saw mass looting, but maybe that’s just the algorithm?

Schwartz further suggested that “people are seeing what looks like lawlessness around places in Los Angeles.”

Yes. Yes it does.

Is it not that then?

Schwartz continued, “Here we saw protests that were sizable, yesterday. Today, there’s almost no one here, and yet, on the 101, we just saw some protesters shut things down.”

LA riots: NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz claims that in regards to videos of violence, what people are seeing online “depends on what your feed is putting in front of your face, a lot of it is algorithmically-controlled.” In other words, 'don't believe your eyes.' pic.twitter.com/r7F6md6jhU — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 11, 2025

“At night, we’re seeing instances of looting,” Schwartz added before turning to Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez and asking “How do you characterize what’s happening here in Los Angeles to people that may be seeing this through the lens of, like, social media, outside of California?”

Ahhhh, the lens. Of course.

Soto-Martínez responded, “Most people are protesting and they’re protesting peacefully.”

Ok dude, our algorithm must be off.

“The people causing the violence and the property damage, those are not protesters. Those are looters. Those are vigilantes,” he further declared.

Yeah, seeing a lot of that. Again, algorithms, right?

“The people that are here protesting to keep families together are doing it peacefully and they’re marching with that message,” he continued, adding “The folks that are doing those things, they don’t represent the large community of Los Angeles.”

Not seeing a great deal of that. Can only put it down to the algorithm, again.

Other leftist activists disguising themselves as journalists are also parroting this talking point.

CNN potato Brian Stelter said during an appearance on the network that people have to be careful when they are scrolling on social media because the videos of violence they see could have been from “two days ago,” and can give a “false impression” of how much rioting and violence is occurring.

Oh, it doesn’t count if it happened two days ago?

Stelter said, “We all live on our phones these days, we’re all scrolling through social media. you’ve got to be careful at a delicate moment like this to look at the timestamps, look at the dates, look at when things are actually posted, and if they’re really from the situation they’re purporting to be.”

He added, “A lot of these algorithms are servicing hours old, or even days old content. So you might be looking at a video of something wondering what’s happening in LA. It’s actually two days ago. And that’s only matters because it can get people a false impression of what’s actually happening at a moment of unrest.”

WATCH🤡: Brian Stelter warns viewers not to trust videos of unrest emerging from LA riots, could give 'false impression'



"A lot of these algorithms are servicing hours old, or even days old content. So you might be looking at a video of something wondering what's happening in… pic.twitter.com/hatwjrXWbs — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) June 10, 2025

The powerful algorithms that fuel social media platforms are feeding users days-old and sometimes completely fake content about the recent unrest in L.A., contributing to a sense of nonstop crisis. @snlyngaas + I wrote about it here >> https://t.co/JMOSJLKcy9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2025

The algorithms again!

They tried this before with the whole ‘cheap fakes’ thing. These paid propagandists simply embolden more Americans to seek and find the truth. They’ve lost control over the narrative, and they reek of desperation.

President Trump’s approval on immigration policy has skyrocketed, and a new

Insider Advantage poll reveals that around 59 percent of Americans support Trump sending in the National Guard to LA, with only 39 percent opposed.

President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to quell the riots in Los Angeles has a net +20 approval rating.



Americans want order, deportations, and the rule of law, not chaos, criminality, and assaults against federal law enforcement.@GavinNewsom https://t.co/ewyjipr4T6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 10, 2025

And this is with every elected Democrat in America (except Fetterman) and all mainstream media outlets furiously spinning against Trump.



The libs are hopelessly lost. https://t.co/i507FsKMc9 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 10, 2025

Even legal immigrants support Trump on the issue, with a massive 40 point swing toward GOP immigration policy.

Trust more on Immigration (among immigrant citizens)



🔵 2020: D+32

🔴 2025: R+8



Net 40 point swing towards the GOP



Via @ForecasterEnten (CNN) pic.twitter.com/qLSXb5h4Xe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 10, 2025

No group has become more hawkish on immigration & shifted to the GOP than immigrants.



Immigrant voters

-Trust more on immigration in 2020: Dem +32 pt to Now: GOP +8 pt

-Net fav of immigrants here illegally: +23 pt in '20, -6 pt in '24

-Trump's vote: 36% in '16 to 47% in '24! pic.twitter.com/YebaSvfL7D — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 10, 2025

