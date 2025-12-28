New Orleans Has The Highest Homicide Rate Among Major US Cities

Across the United States, there were 22,830 homicides in 2023, averaging 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

Homicide rates vary widely across American cities, influenced by factors such as poverty, inequality, gun laws, and local policing strategies.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows the top 40 U.S. cities by their homicide rate per 100,000 residents and the total number of homicides, based on the latest reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where Homicide Rates Are Highest in America

Cities in the South and Midwest tend to show higher homicide rates, reflecting a combination of economic stress, structural inequality, and regional differences in firearm access and enforcement.

The table below ranks the top 40 U.S. cities by homicide rate:

Rank Major City State Homicides per 100,000 people Total Homicides 1 New Orleans LA 46 166 2 Memphis TN 41 372 3 St. Louis MO 38 106 4 Baltimore MD 36 205 5 Washington, DC DC 36 244 6 Birmingham AL 28 187 7 Philadelphia PA 26 402 8 Kansas City MO 25 182 9 Richmond VA 23 53 10 Indianapolis IN 22 211 11 Milwaukee WI 21 190 12 Louisville KY 19 146 13 Cleveland OH 18 220 14 Detroit MI 17 304 15 Norfolk VA 17 40 16 Atlanta GA 16 175 17 Chicago IL 16 805 18 Jacksonville FL 15 153 19 Nashville TN 15 103 20 Dallas TX 12 319 21 Columbus OH 12 159 22 Houston TX 11 540 23 Denver CO 11 77 24 San Antonio TX 10 218 25 Cincinnati OH 10 83 26 New York City (The Bronx) NY 9 128 27 Rochester NY 9 69 28 Las Vegas NV 9 207 29 Portland OR 9 70 30 Oakland CA 8 136 31 Oklahoma City OK 8 66 32 Phoenix AZ 7 337 33 Pittsburgh PA 8 98 34 Charlotte NC 8 90 35 Orlando FL 7 104 36 Minneapolis MN 7 88 37 Los Angeles CA 7 659 38 Miami FL 7 176 39 Newark NJ 7 56 40 Virginia Beach VA 6 29

New Orleans ranks first, with a homicide rate of 46 per 100,000 people. Memphis and St. Louis follow closely, each reporting rates above 38 per 100,000. While these cities have a relatively low number of total homicides, their small population sizes place them among the most violent cities in the country.

In terms of total homicides, Chicago ranks first with more than 800 homicides, followed by Los Angeles and Houston. Despite the high totals, these cities have relatively lower rates due to their large populations.

Many Southern and Western states with high homicide rates also rank highly in gun-related deaths per 100,000 people, reflecting a combination of firearm availability, gun ownership rates, and broader socioeconomic challenges.

