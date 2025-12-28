print-icon
print-icon

New Orleans Has The Highest Homicide Rate Among Major US Cities

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Across the United States, there were 22,830 homicides in 2023, averaging 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

Homicide rates vary widely across American cities, influenced by factors such as poverty, inequality, gun laws, and local policing strategies.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows the top 40 U.S. cities by their homicide rate per 100,000 residents and the total number of homicides, based on the latest reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where Homicide Rates Are Highest in America

Cities in the South and Midwest tend to show higher homicide rates, reflecting a combination of economic stress, structural inequality, and regional differences in firearm access and enforcement.

The table below ranks the top 40 U.S. cities by homicide rate:

RankMajor CityStateHomicides per 100,000 peopleTotal Homicides
1New OrleansLA46166
2MemphisTN41372
3St. LouisMO38106
4BaltimoreMD36205
5Washington, DCDC36244
6BirminghamAL28187
7PhiladelphiaPA26402
8Kansas CityMO25182
9RichmondVA2353
10IndianapolisIN22211
11MilwaukeeWI21190
12LouisvilleKY19146
13ClevelandOH18220
14DetroitMI17304
15NorfolkVA1740
16AtlantaGA16175
17ChicagoIL16805
18JacksonvilleFL15153
19NashvilleTN15103
20DallasTX12319
21ColumbusOH12159
22HoustonTX11540
23DenverCO1177
24San AntonioTX10218
25CincinnatiOH1083
26New York City (The Bronx)NY9128
27RochesterNY969
28Las VegasNV9207
29PortlandOR970
30OaklandCA8136
31Oklahoma CityOK866
32PhoenixAZ7337
33PittsburghPA898
34CharlotteNC890
35OrlandoFL7104
36MinneapolisMN788
37Los AngelesCA7659
38MiamiFL7176
39NewarkNJ756
40Virginia BeachVA629

New Orleans ranks first, with a homicide rate of 46 per 100,000 people. Memphis and St. Louis follow closely, each reporting rates above 38 per 100,000. While these cities have a relatively low number of total homicides, their small population sizes place them among the most violent cities in the country.

In terms of total homicides, Chicago ranks first with more than 800 homicides, followed by Los Angeles and Houston. Despite the high totals, these cities have relatively lower rates due to their large populations.

Many Southern and Western states with high homicide rates also rank highly in gun-related deaths per 100,000 people, reflecting a combination of firearm availability, gun ownership rates, and broader socioeconomic challenges.

If you found this infographic interesting, see this graphic on America’s Most Dangerous Cities on Voronoi.

Loading recommendations...