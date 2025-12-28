New Orleans Has The Highest Homicide Rate Among Major US Cities
Across the United States, there were 22,830 homicides in 2023, averaging 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people.
Homicide rates vary widely across American cities, influenced by factors such as poverty, inequality, gun laws, and local policing strategies.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows the top 40 U.S. cities by their homicide rate per 100,000 residents and the total number of homicides, based on the latest reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Where Homicide Rates Are Highest in America
Cities in the South and Midwest tend to show higher homicide rates, reflecting a combination of economic stress, structural inequality, and regional differences in firearm access and enforcement.
The table below ranks the top 40 U.S. cities by homicide rate:
|Rank
|Major City
|State
|Homicides per 100,000 people
|Total Homicides
|1
|New Orleans
|LA
|46
|166
|2
|Memphis
|TN
|41
|372
|3
|St. Louis
|MO
|38
|106
|4
|Baltimore
|MD
|36
|205
|5
|Washington, DC
|DC
|36
|244
|6
|Birmingham
|AL
|28
|187
|7
|Philadelphia
|PA
|26
|402
|8
|Kansas City
|MO
|25
|182
|9
|Richmond
|VA
|23
|53
|10
|Indianapolis
|IN
|22
|211
|11
|Milwaukee
|WI
|21
|190
|12
|Louisville
|KY
|19
|146
|13
|Cleveland
|OH
|18
|220
|14
|Detroit
|MI
|17
|304
|15
|Norfolk
|VA
|17
|40
|16
|Atlanta
|GA
|16
|175
|17
|Chicago
|IL
|16
|805
|18
|Jacksonville
|FL
|15
|153
|19
|Nashville
|TN
|15
|103
|20
|Dallas
|TX
|12
|319
|21
|Columbus
|OH
|12
|159
|22
|Houston
|TX
|11
|540
|23
|Denver
|CO
|11
|77
|24
|San Antonio
|TX
|10
|218
|25
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|83
|26
|New York City (The Bronx)
|NY
|9
|128
|27
|Rochester
|NY
|9
|69
|28
|Las Vegas
|NV
|9
|207
|29
|Portland
|OR
|9
|70
|30
|Oakland
|CA
|8
|136
|31
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|8
|66
|32
|Phoenix
|AZ
|7
|337
|33
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|8
|98
|34
|Charlotte
|NC
|8
|90
|35
|Orlando
|FL
|7
|104
|36
|Minneapolis
|MN
|7
|88
|37
|Los Angeles
|CA
|7
|659
|38
|Miami
|FL
|7
|176
|39
|Newark
|NJ
|7
|56
|40
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|6
|29
New Orleans ranks first, with a homicide rate of 46 per 100,000 people. Memphis and St. Louis follow closely, each reporting rates above 38 per 100,000. While these cities have a relatively low number of total homicides, their small population sizes place them among the most violent cities in the country.
In terms of total homicides, Chicago ranks first with more than 800 homicides, followed by Los Angeles and Houston. Despite the high totals, these cities have relatively lower rates due to their large populations.
Many Southern and Western states with high homicide rates also rank highly in gun-related deaths per 100,000 people, reflecting a combination of firearm availability, gun ownership rates, and broader socioeconomic challenges.
