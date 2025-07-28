New Poll: Democrats' Rating Collapses To Generational Low As Midterm Cycle Nears

Democrats are entering the early stages of the 2026 midterm cycle in a state of full-blown crisis mode. New polling shows the party's support continuing to implode, as top party leaders double down on their commitment to the far-left woke ideology. At the same time, an increasing share of the party is openly embracing socialism, Marxism, and the destruction of America's foundational values - not viable messaging to connect with law-abiding working-class citizens.

A new Wall Street Journal poll shows the Democratic Party's image has sunk to its lowest point in over three decades. About 63% of voters hold an unfavorable view of the party, the highest level since the survey began in 1990, while only 33% view it favorably.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Democrats have orchestrated multiple color revolution-style movements against President Trump and Elon Musk facilitated through a web of dark-money-funded NGOs, some possibly backed by foreign adversaries and rogue leftist billionaires, to sway public opinion ahead of the 2026 midterms. However, these revolutionary operations have largely failed, and in many cases, backfired. Voters are increasingly fed up with the radical left's division, rioting, car burnings, property destruction, and anti-American propaganda wars.

WSJ noted, "Democrats have been hoping that a voter backlash against the president will be powerful enough to restore their majority in the House in next year's midterm elections, much as it did during Trump's first term ... however, the Journal poll shows that the party hasn't yet accomplished a needed first step in that plan: persuading voters they can do a better job than Trump's party."

Overall, voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy. Yet, despite these concerns, the latest WSJ poll finds that voters still trust the GOP over Democrats to manage each of these issues in Congress.

Here's more from the report:

In some cases, the disparities are striking. Disapproval of Trump's handling of inflation outweighs approval by 11 points, and yet the GOP is trusted more than Democrats to handle inflation by 10 points. By 17 points, voters disapprove rather than approve of Trump's handling of tariffs, and yet Republicans are trusted more than Democrats on the issue by 7 points. Voters have significant concerns about the centerpiece of Trump's agenda—his immigration policies—opposing some of his deportation tactics by double-digit numbers. And yet they trust congressional Republicans more than Democrats on immigration by 17 points and on handling illegal immigration by 24 points. The only issues on which voters prefer congressional Democrats to Republicans, among the 10 tested in the Journal survey, are healthcare and vaccine policy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The problem with the Democratic Party is that they're too focused on all things woke, government-funded grocery stores, and are increasingly getting more and more excited about socialist and Marxist policies.

Weighing in on the imploding party of elite liberals, who, one would think, have the intelligence to recognize they're steering their party toward deeper irrelevance, is Democratic pollster John Anzalone, who conducted the WSJ survey alongside Republican Tony Fabrizio.

Anzalone emphasized:

"The Democratic brand is so bad that they don't have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party. "Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they're for and what their economic message is, they're going to have problems."

Democrats are losing touch with mainstream voters as the Overton Window has rapidly shifted from far-left to a more center-right position - confirmed last week with multiple ads from corporate America. A party that champions drag shows for kids, anti-family agendas, and anti-American rhetoric hasn't had time to recalibrate its propaganda machine. If they keep pushing woke ideology, the fake climate crisis (remember the Inflation Reduction Act (i.e., Green New Deal) was basically a heist on the US Treasury, and openly supporting criminal illegal aliens, their unpopularity will only deepen. But hey... odds are they've hired DEI campaign strategists, so by all means, let them stay the course to zero.