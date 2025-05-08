American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Announced As New Pope

Update (1318ET): American cardinal Robert Prevost - a fierce opponent of same-sex marriage and gender studies in classrooms - has been selected as the new pope, and will be named Leone XIV, ending a two-day conclave in Rome.

The voting cardinals have made their way out to the balconies of St. Peter's Bascilica waiting for the new pope, as chants of "Leone, Leone, Leone" could be heard from the crowd.

Prevost (now Leone XIV), has previously expressed disappointment that some Western media held "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel," in particular, the "homosexual lifestyle" and "alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children," according to the NY Times.

Cardinal Prevost, appointed by Francis in 2023 to run the Vatican office that selects and manages bishops globally, has spent much of his life outside the United States. Ordained in 1982 at age 27, he received a doctorate in canon law at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. In Peru, he was a missionary, parish priest, teacher and bishop. As the Augustinians’ leader, he visited orders around the world, and speaks Spanish and Italian. The cardinal understands that the center of the Roman Catholic Church “is not in the United States or the North Atlantic,” said Raúl E. Zegarra, assistant professor of Catholic theological studies at Harvard Divinity School.

Prevost also opposed a government plan in Peru to add gender studies instruction in classrooms, telling local media "The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist."

* * *

We have a new pope, folks.

White smoke puffed from a chimney above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, indicating that 133 cardinals who have been sequestered for two days have elected a new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

A large crowd in St. Peter's Square in Vatican city cheered as the white smoke billowed from the chimney.

Hear the screams in the Vatican pic.twitter.com/5Ptk4vGCgp — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 8, 2025

The conclave was the first in 12 years, after Pope Francis' death in April.

The identity of the new pope will be revealed when he appears on the balcony. Based on what happened when Francis was elected in 2013, it will likely take at least an hour before the designated cardinal appears to announce in Latin: "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus papam," or "I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope."

The cardinal - Dominique Mamberti of France, will then announce the identity of the new pope and the name he will adopt as pontiff. In 2013, Francis emerged roughly 10 minutes after the announcement, the NYT reports.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli - master of papal liturgical celebrations, will then draw up a document certifying that the elected cardinal has agreed to become the bishop of the church of Rome, true pope and head of the College of Bishops. If the new pope is not already a bishop, he will be immediately ordained.

According to Vatican rules, the voting cardinals will then "approach the newly-elected Pope in the prescribed manner, in order to make an act of homage and obedience."

The pope will then be escorted to the Room of Tears - a small chamber off the Sistine Chapel - where he will don the white papal cassock for the first time. According to the Times, three sizes of garments are prepared and kept in the room to accommodate a pope of any size (the shoes come in various sizes too).

Image via NYT

