New Republic Savaged For Its 'Trump Is Literally Hitler' Cover

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The New Republic has received massive backlash for using a cover image of Donald Trump as Hitler for a piece that argues America will be plunged into fascism if he wins the election.

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

The outlet claimed that they used the image to highlight the similarities between how Hitler used the “tools of democracy to destroy it.”

Basically, they’re arguing Trump is Hitler, a tired trope.

The backlash was swift.

Lmao. Any credibility you had just went out the door. What a clown publication. Retire. — uncle goose (@BusyGooseLLC) July 7, 2024

It’s the ‘anyone I don’t like is Hitler’ meme.

Projection much? Again.

So true! I prefer the party that stands on the side of those brave freedom fighters who protest outside of Jewish schools! No more Nazis! — Magills (@magills_) July 7, 2024

The fascist is already in the white house. Right now. You are his propagandists. We see you. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 7, 2024

We’re getting déjà vu.

“No, seriously, THIS time he’ll be Super Hitler. I swear!” — Carlos (@txiokatu) July 7, 2024

The propaganda is just recycled and no one buys it anymore.

Did trump institute fascism when he was president? I must have missed that, you morons. — Nicola luccha (@NLuccha) July 7, 2024

All it does is make Trump more popular.

The fact that he was already president once before kind of puts the damper on your thesis, doesn't it? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 7, 2024

It’s also just offensive.

You suck. Any attempts to pin the Hitler moniker on anyone is childish, fear mongering, and belittling to those who actually had to live, fight, and die during his time. — David K (@DKlindt70657) July 7, 2024

They’ve got nothing else.

This is what desperation looks like😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 7, 2024

* * *

