print-icon
print-icon

New Republic Savaged For Its 'Trump Is Literally Hitler' Cover

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024 - 12:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The New Republic has received massive backlash for using a cover image of Donald Trump as Hitler for a piece that argues America will be plunged into fascism if he wins the election.

The outlet claimed that they used the image to highlight the similarities between how Hitler used the “tools of democracy to destroy it.”

Basically, they’re arguing Trump is Hitler, a tired trope.

The backlash was swift.

It’s the ‘anyone I don’t like is Hitler’ meme.

Projection much? Again.

We’re getting déjà vu.

The propaganda is just recycled and no one buys it anymore.

All it does is make Trump more popular.

It’s also just offensive.

They’ve got nothing else.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...