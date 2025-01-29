New White House Press Rules Will Expand Access For 'New Media Voices'

Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Jan. 28 new guidelines for media access aimed at allowing more independent journalists and content creators into media events.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Jan. 28, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Describing President Donald Trump as the “most accessible” commander-in-chief in the nation’s history, she said the administration is open for communication with all types of news outlets.

“The Trump White House will speak with all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media who are seated in this room,” Leavitt said.

She made the remarks during her first press conference at the executive mansion in Washington since Trump entered office for his second term.

The president has repeatedly criticized mainstream media, calling some narratives “fake news” and criticizing what he described as organized partisan attacks coming from certain news outlets.

Allowing more independent journalists and representatives from smaller organizations is meant to democratize admittance to White House events, according to the press secretary.

She cited statistics from Gallup that show that the public’s trust in traditional media sources is at record lows, noting that many news consumers are now seeking out podcasts, blogs, and other media.

“It’s essential to our team that we share President Trump’s message everywhere and adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025,” Leavitt said.

“It is a priority of this White House to honor the First Amendment ... and as the youngest press secretary in history thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening up this room to new media voices to share the president’s message with as many Americans as possible.”

A seat previously reserved for the press secretary’s staff will now be used to host a new journalist who may have never been inside the historic James Brady briefing room.

Constructed between 1969 and 1970, the room is cramped, with about 49 seats and a standing-room-only crowd. Hundreds of journalists from media outlets around the world typically vie for permission to attend media briefings.

Under the Biden administration, media access was restricted, and approximately 440 journalists had their passes revoked or were denied entrance after regulations were tightened, said Leavitt.

She said the current administration is in the process of returning access to those affected by this move.

Leavitt encouraged independent journalists who do not work for an outlet that already has a seat at press briefings, are willing to pay for their own travel, and are producing content related to the administration, to submit their information for consideration.

The White House has launched a website where those interested in access can apply.