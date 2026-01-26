New Woke Star Trek "Starfleet Academy" Series Is An Embarrassing Critical Failure

The charm of Star Trek as a concept is that the franchise offers a relatively positive vision of humanity's future rather than the predictable doomsday scenarios that have saturated television for decades. Setting aside the show's strange ties to the RAND Corporation and Gene Rodenberry's pandering to the United Nations, Star Trek essentially imagines a civilization in which the politics of today have become irrelevant and humans have moved on to the stars.

It would be fair to say that the show has always been "liberal", but certainly never "woke." Wokeness requires that today's far left ideologies remain central to every discussion. Nothing is ever subtle. Nothing is ever represented in allegory or symbolism - The audience must be bashed over the head with blatant propaganda 24/7.

One would think any Hollywood writer with an IQ above 80 would realize that they can't use the politics and vernacular of 2026 activism in a show set over 1000 years in the future. The problem is, most of Hollywood is operating on an IQ closer to tap water and their egos are so inflated they actually believe that their beliefs will be the same beliefs celebrated centuries from now.

Paramount's latest foray into Star Trek, called "Starfleet Academy", definitely does not boldly go where no man has gone before. Rather, it goes where every other far-left vehicle has gone before, into the proverbial dumpster. Audiences are not watching or buying, but Hollywood refuses to learn.

The show is now being referred to as "Dawson's Creek in space", with audience reviews largely negative. IMDB has the series at a 4.3 and the Rotten Tomatoes audience score is sitting at stinking 43%.

The first episode of the series was released by Paramount for free on YouTube which led to an embarrassingly low live viewer count of only 1300 people. The video has limped to 230,000 views in 11 days; a dismal showing for a major studio production costing up to $10 million per episode, and these numbers don't even account for the people viewing the show simply to make fun of it.

Paramount+ does not release detailed streaming data (out of a sense of self preservation), but the information that's available indicates the series is a bomb.

Starfleet features many predictable woke themes, including an insufferable white liberal girl-boss (played by Holly Hunter) taking in a poor lost minority orphan and preaching to a perfect pie chart classroom full of DEI students about feelings and progressive values. There are, of course, multiple LGBT themes (very rarely touched on in previous Star Trek series) including lots of fat lesbians and a gay Klingon. Starfleet proudly showcases its obese cast as if Ozempic doesn't exist in the 32nd Century.

Another fixture of the series common in modern TV is the overt inclusion of annoying autistic people, as if autism is an identity to be celebrated rather than a growing health crisis that needs to be solved.

Finally, the dialogue is cited by many fans as painfully adolescent; as if it was written by children for Reddit fan fiction, or generated by a bargain-bin AI program.

Keep in mind, it's now 2026 and woke entertainment has been dead for a few years - Long enough for Paramount to know better than to release this kind of series into the wild. Perhaps they are gluttons for punishment, or perhaps the woke mafia in Hollywood simply refuses to accept defeat.

If the goal is to force the public to consume woke propaganda then they have failed because no one is watching this show. If the goal was to make money then they have failed because, again, no one is watching this show. It is unfortunate, however, that yet another popular franchise once beloved by millions of fans has been relegated to the media dustbin. It has been murdered by the woke hubris of low talent hacks motivated by ideology and activism rather than merit and imagination.