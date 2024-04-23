print-icon
New York Democrat Wishes Death On Trump Supporters

Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024 - 07:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democrat who is running for Congressional office has received fierce backlash for wishing death on supporters of Donald Trump.

Nate McMurray, who is running to represent New York’s 26th congressional district, posted the demented comments on X shortly after the weekend vote on funding for Ukraine.

As we highlighted Sunday, after the House of passed legislation that includes a $61 Billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Democrats broke into chants of ‘Ukraine’ and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

Here is what McMurray posted:

Is this really the kind of person that should be in office?

He didn’t stop there though.

Not trying to antagonize MAGA? It sure sounds like it.

McMurray added “This MAGA movement preys on folks who are often scared and not the most informed, twisting their legitimate worries into racism, xenophobia, and outright paranoia. You’ve got to call it out, loud and clear to save them from themselves—that’s my mantra. There’s a better way. I make sure they hear it.”

He then posted a cringe video further taunting Trump supporters:

His entire timeline is littered with assertions about Trump supporters being evil racist Nazis.

He clearly has a terminal case of TDS.

According to Hillary Clinton, however, Trump is the one who wants to kill his political opponents:

