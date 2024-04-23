New York Democrat Wishes Death On Trump Supporters

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democrat who is running for Congressional office has received fierce backlash for wishing death on supporters of Donald Trump.

Nate McMurray, who is running to represent New York’s 26th congressional district, posted the demented comments on X shortly after the weekend vote on funding for Ukraine.

As we highlighted Sunday, after the House of passed legislation that includes a $61 Billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Democrats broke into chants of ‘Ukraine’ and waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

Here is what McMurray posted:

Slava Ukraine



Die MAGA die. You lose. — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

Is this really the kind of person that should be in office?

He didn’t stop there though.

Listen, I'm not trying to antagonize MAGA, but I refuse to let them strong-arm us into silence. Too many Democrats are out there, timid. That’s why the reaction to me is always so strong. Because they’re not used Democrats being bald in their territory.



This MAGA movement preys… — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 21, 2024

Not trying to antagonize MAGA? It sure sounds like it.

McMurray added “This MAGA movement preys on folks who are often scared and not the most informed, twisting their legitimate worries into racism, xenophobia, and outright paranoia. You’ve got to call it out, loud and clear to save them from themselves—that’s my mantra. There’s a better way. I make sure they hear it.”

He then posted a cringe video further taunting Trump supporters:

🚨Here is Democrat congressional candidate @Nate_McMurray who wished death on Trump supporters today on video expressing his hope that President Trump and his old MAGA supporters die. pic.twitter.com/zz51WwjP8J — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 20, 2024

His entire timeline is littered with assertions about Trump supporters being evil racist Nazis.

Make America great again was a Nazi slogan. Look it up. Oh wait, you don’t have to. It’s still a Nazi slogan. https://t.co/qs47pLbPRS — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 21, 2024

He clearly has a terminal case of TDS.

Here is what Democrats think about tens of millions of peace-loving, law-abiding Americans who love their country 👇 https://t.co/SppG28e2Pp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 20, 2024

You're running for Congress AND calling for half the country to be murdered?



Weird flex, bro. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 20, 2024

This guy is running for Congress in New York’s 26th District.



He wants all MAGA supporters to die apparently.



That’s a very interesting position, no? https://t.co/qlTM38bcNt — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 21, 2024

This is a Democrat running for Congress. Democrat politicians are bloodthirsty tyrants now who’ve lost their grip on reality.



Countless young Ukrainians/Russians will die and he’s cheering like it’s a touchdown.



What do you think people like this would be comfortable doing to… https://t.co/L5HNZ1de5P — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 20, 2024

According to Hillary Clinton, however, Trump is the one who wants to kill his political opponents:

