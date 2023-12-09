New York Democrats Nominate Former Rep. Tom Suozzi To Fill Santos' Seat

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours)

Democrat officials in New York's 3rd Congressional District have put up former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) to succeed former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Activist Joshua Wong (R) meet with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and CECC Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) ahead of a hearing about the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 17, 2019. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

The announcement, first reported by Jewish Insider, was made on Dec. 7.

Instead of a primary, the local Republican and Democrat parties will pick a nominee to face off to serve the remainder of Mr. Santos' term. The race is expected to be competitive as the district leans Democrat, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Mr. Suozzi, a moderate, served in the House between January 2017 and January 2023. He unsuccessfully ran in 2022 for governor of New York.

"Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting everyday average Americans," said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party, and Jay Jacobs, chairman of the Nassau County Democratic Party, in a statement.

In response, Mr. Suozzi vowed to serve again the constituents he represented in Congress. Previously, he was the county executive of Nassau County, which is on Long Island.

"The folks from Massapequa and Levittown to the north shore of Nassau, to northeast Queens deserve better," he said in a statement posted on X.

"I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people, to make living here more affordable, safer and better," continued Mr. Suozzi. "I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship. Let's reject the nonsense and get back to work."

Return to Congress

Mr. Suozzi is already running for the seat in the 2024 general election.

Ms. Hochul has set the special election for Feb 13. Before the ouster, Mr. Santos had already announced that he would not seek reelection and predicted the votes were there for expulsion.

On the GOP side, possible picks include state Sen. Jack Martins and Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, a black Jewish woman who was rescued by Israel during their airlifts of Ethiopian Jews like herself in 1991.

The House Democrat conference's super PAC will "play a significant role in the NY-03 special election, and we will do whatever it takes to flip this district blue," said the group's president, Mike Smith.

The special election will also be a test for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who won the gavel in October, as it pertains to his fundraising operation, the Johnson Leadership Fund.

New York's 3rd District went for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Were the Democrats to win back the seat, the GOP would have a six-seat majority and therefore only be able to lose two votes on measures if all Democrats vote in opposition.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who served as speaker of the House between January and October, announced on Dec. 6 he will leave Congress at the end of the year.