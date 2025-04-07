New York Gun Restrictions Stay Put After Supreme Court Rejects Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to New York's 2022 gun law, leaving restrictions in place on concealed-carry licenses and firearm bans in "sensitive locations," including churches, healthcare facilities, entertainment venues, parks, and other public places where people gather.

Bloomberg noted, "The justices without comment turned away an appeal by six New York residents who said the restrictions infringe the Constitution's Second Amendment and fly in the face of recent Supreme Court rulings bolstering gun rights."

The case is Antonyuk v. James, 24-795.

Gun Owners Foundation wrote on X, "Supreme Court DENIES certiorari on our lawsuit Antonyuk v. James on interlocutory appeal," adding, "We are challenging New York's unconstitutional "good moral character" requirement to carry a firearm—which was passed to restrict gun rights after NYSRPA v. Bruen."

🚨BREAKING🚨 ⁰⁰Supreme Court DENIES certiorari on our lawsuit Antonyuk v. James on interlocutory appeal.⁰⁰We are challenging New York’s unconstitutional “good moral character” requirement to carry a firearm—which was passed to restrict gun rights after NYSRPA v. Bruen. pic.twitter.com/b2gH2y3Gr0 — Gun Owners Foundation (@GunFoundation) April 7, 2025

"This is a real shame. I know the Supreme Court doesn’t like taking cases on interlocutory appeal, but New Yorkers’ rights are being infringed!" Gun Owners of America's Aidan Johnston wrote on X.

This is a real shame. I know the Supreme Court doesn’t like taking cases on interlocutory appeal, but New Yorkers’ rights are being infringed! — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) April 7, 2025

The decision leaves in place an October ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld key provisions while striking some down. This is the third time the court has rejected an appeal in the case, effectively upholding a lower court's decision that found most restrictions constitutional.

Last July, the Supreme Court sidestepped several gun-related cases shortly after upholding a federal law that bans individuals under domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld a Biden-era rule regulating so-called "ghost guns"...