New York State's Highest Court Blocks NYC Law To Allow 800,000 Illegals To Vote

New York’s highest court has decisively rejected a controversial New York City law allowing migrants living in the US illegally to vote in local elections, dealing a major blow to progressive activists in the Big Apple.

The Republican victory in this case was similar to ones they’ve won in two lower courts in recent years. | Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

The Court of Appeals, the state’s top judicial body, struck down the measure in a clear 6-1 ruling Thursday, - as the court's progressive majority sided overwhelmingly with Republicans who argued the law violated New York’s state constitution, Politico reports.

The now-defunct law, pushed through at the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure and passively approved by his successor Mayor Eric Adams, would have allowed over 800,000 migrants living in the US illegally to vote in municipal elections—including critical contests like mayoral races.

Republicans, who challenged the law, pointed to clear language in the state constitution stating that "every citizen shall be entitled to vote," arguing this explicitly excludes noncitizens from casting ballots. Democrats on the City Council claimed the wording represented only a minimum standard and argued local governments had the power to expand voting rights beyond citizens.

But Chief Judge Rowan Wilson didn't buy it. Writing for the court’s majority, Wilson shredded the Democratic interpretation, highlighting the potential absurdity of their position.

“Under that interpretation, municipalities are free to enact legislation that would enable anyone to vote—including … thirteen-year-old children,” Wilson wrote, adding "It is plain from the language and restrictions contained in [the state constitution] that ‘citizen’ is not meant as a floor, but as a condition of voter eligibility: the franchise extends only to citizens whose right to vote is established by proper proofs."

Joe Borelli, former Republican minority leader of the City Council and a plaintiff in the suit, called the decision predictable. "We file some lawsuits that are stretches," he admitted. "This one was, from the beginning, an open-shut case."

Assemblymember Michael Tannousis (R-Staten Island), another plaintiff, celebrated the ruling as an affirmation of voting as a "sacred right" reserved solely for U.S. citizens.

“As the son of immigrants who came to New York for the American dream and worked hard to become naturalized citizens, I am content with today’s ruling,” Tannousis said.

