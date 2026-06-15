Newsom Announces He's Being Investigated By Trump Justice Department

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into him and his wife, claiming the probe is political retaliation as he weighs a bid for president in 2028.

"In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees, not because they found a crime, because they're simply trying to find one," Newsom said in a video posted to X.

In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees.



Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one.



They are demanding records.



They are abusing the grand jury process.



Digging through years and years of random documents. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

"They're demanding records, they're abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents. Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he's coming after me because I'm considering running for president, because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit."

"Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history," the governor added.

The White House declined to comment when reached by the New York Post.

"He's coming after my wife, Jen, a public servant, a woman who's dedicated her life to supporting women and girls, someone who has done nothing wrong other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in," Newsom said. "If they can't intimidate me, they'll go after the mother of our children. Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide."

Newsom said Trump's "political operatives can take every record and read every page," but said they "will be looking in the wrong place."

"Because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.," he said, before accusing Trump of using the White House to enrich himself.

"Donald Trump is selling the presidency. He's running the largest cash heist in American political history, trading foreign tariff relief for approval of his golf courses, day trading behind the Resolute Desk, reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit," the governor said. "And he's doing it openly, he's doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He's doing it through crypto currencies, he's doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office through his son's ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy."

Earlier this year, President Trump launched a sweeping "Fraud Investigation of California," blasting the state for wasting and potentially stealing billions in federal taxpayer dollars. California officials, including Newsom, have whined that the probes are nothing but political revenge.

New: A source familiar with the situation tells me that there are “several investigations” ongoing relating to Gov. Gavin Newsom — I’m told they are focused on his wife’s taxes + his chief of staff. They did not originate from the main DOJ, but are out of Sacramento and involve… — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 15, 2026

Federal prosecutors say the state's hospice industry is absolutely riddled with fraud, with Los Angeles County alone responsible for a staggering 18% of the entire nation's home health care billing. Officials estimate up to $3.5 billion in potential fraud, including one crooked doctor who reportedly billed $120 million in a single year for just 1,900 patients.

U.S. First Assistant Attorney Bill Essayli didn't hold back, ripping Newsom as the "king of fraud" for his disastrous oversight of $24 billion poured into homelessness programs in recent years with shockingly little to show for it.