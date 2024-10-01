Newsom Outlaws Voter ID Rules In California

California governor Gavin Newsom has just signed a new law banning local governments from requiring residents to present identification to vote in elections.

The legislation - introduced by Sen. Dave Min (D-Orange County) - is a direct response to a ballot measure approved this year by voters in Huntington Beach which required people to show photo identification at the polls.

The Republican-led city, whose leaders often tussle with Sacramento Democrats, has maintained that its status as a charter city gives it home rule over elections administration. But Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber aren’t buying it: The officials sued Huntington Beach in April to invalidate the law, arguing it interferes with state voting rights protections. -Politico -Politico

California is one of 14 states that does not require voter ID at the polls - so, if a person wants to operate a car, hop on a plane, or rent an apartment in California - you need ID. Voting? Not so much.

"The right to freely cast your vote is the foundation of our democracy and Huntington Beach’s voter ID policy flies in the face of this principle," said Bonta in an April statement coinciding with the state's lawsuit against election security.

As Politico notes further, Min's legislation is one of several bills introduced by Democratic state lawmakers over the past year which seek to cement Democrat control over the state protect poor disenfranchised 'citizens' who (per their argument) don't have the resources or brainpower to obtain a license, yet want to participate in elections.

The changes aim to prevent Huntington Beach, Shasta County and other conservative local governments from establishing election policies that are often driven by suspicions of voter fraud. Legislation from state Sen. Steve Bradford, signed into law Wednesday, clarifies record-keeping procedures for secure elections data and increases the secretary of state’s regulatory power over poll books and other voting systems used in local elections. -Politico

Last year, local officials in Shasta County, CA were unsuccessful in their attempts to get rid of electronic voting machines.