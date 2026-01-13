Newsom Scrambles To Keep Billionaires In California, Vows To Kill Wealth Tax

After a swath of billionaires publicly announced they are leaving the state of California over a proposed wealth tax, Governor Gavin Newsom went into a full blown panic - vowing to stop the proposed tax and "do what I have to do to protect the state."

In an interview with the NY Times, Newsom said that he has been working 'relentlessly' behind the scenes to kill the proposal.

"This will be defeated — there’s no question in my mind," he said of the measure he has long opposed over concerns that it would stifle innovation in the state - as a growing list of tech CEOs have thrown their hands in the air and rage-quit the state over mounting plans to separate them from their wealth.

The plan in question - being driven by the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union - would require Californians with a net worth north of $1 billion to pay a one-time tax equal to 5% of their assets, and would apply retroactively to anyone who was living in the state as of Jan 1. Affected taxpayers could spread their payments across five years beginning in 2027.

According to the union, the tax is necessary to make up for deep cuts to health care signed into law last year by President Trump - which include reductions in Medicaid, ACA subsidies, and food subsidies. The union is demanding that California spend 90% of the new tax money on health care, with the rest devoted to food assistance and education.

The union's Chief-of-Staff, Suzanne Jimenez told the Times; "The governor is focused on the wrong problem here," adding "The problem is not just about the preferences of 200 ultrawealthy individuals. The problem is millions will lose health care, and that’s really the problem we’re trying to solve."

California is on a path to self-destruction. Hollywood is already toast and now the most productive entrepreneurs will leave taking their tax revenues and job creation elsewhere.



And then the Democrats highlight @CAgovernor Newsom as a great leader. Crazy. https://t.co/bFyLhARrNn — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 27, 2025

The state's nonpartisan Department of Finance warned in a joint review that the tax would likely deliver tens of billions of dollars in one-time funds for the state, but it could lead to hundreds of millions or more in annual losses from billionaires leaving to avoid the tax.

Notable billionaires who have left California or announced plans to leave include:

Elon Musk

Larry Page

Sergey Brin

Peter Thiel

David Sacks

Andy Fang (DoorDash Co-founder)

"This is what I feared, and it’s come true," Newsom told the Times.

Even Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a Democratic mega-donor who funds questionable left-wing causes, called out S.E.I.U.-U.H.W's proposed billionaire tax. He wrote on X that this is a "horrendous idea" that might force tech founders and executives to flee the state.

"The proposed CA wealth tax is badly designed in so many ways that a simple social post cannot cover all of the massive flaws. One well-documented example is the horrendous idea to tax illiquid stock in the proposal. Poorly designed taxes incentivize avoidance, capital flight, and distortions that ultimately raise less revenue," Hoffman wrote on X earlier this week.

Meanwhile, business leaders across the state are raising money to oppose the wealth tax - setting the stage for a serious showdown if it reaches the ballot.

According to Ron Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, the proposal "would undermine our economy, decimate the state budget, drive investment out of the state and ultimately make everyday life more expensive for working families."

Supporters of the tax, on the other hand, have begun collecting the nearly 900,000 signatures they'll need to place the measure on the ballot.