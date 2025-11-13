Newsom's Former Chief Of Staff Indicted On Public Corruption Charges

Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times,

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 23 charges related to public corruption, according to a Nov. 12 statement from the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant alleged that Williamson, 53, of Carmichael, California, committed bank and wire fraud, conspired to defraud the government and obstruct justice, filed false tax returns, and made false statements to investigators.

“This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” Grant said in the statement. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.”

According to the charges, Williamson allegedly helped divert about $225,000 in funds from a “dormant political campaign” to an associate’s personal account using a money laundering scheme to fund a “no-show job” between February 2022 and September 2024.

🚨🚨🚨 WHOA: Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, was arrested today after a three-year joint FBI-IRS investigation and charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice.



Charges include illegally funneling… pic.twitter.com/eXQX4QUcaB — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) November 12, 2025

She is also charged with conspiring to create illegitimate, backdated contracts to thwart a federal investigation into Paycheck Protection Loans made to a business he owned.

Williamson also allegedly filed false tax returns, deducting luxury purchases of home goods and handbags, as well as private jet flights and hotel stays, according to the indictment.

She helped lead Newsom’s office for nearly two years before being replaced in December 2024.

Newsom is not named in the indictment. The campaign accounts in question belong to an unnamed politician identified as “Public Official 1” in the charging documents.

The governor’s office reacted to the breaking news on Nov. 12.

“Ms. Williamson no longer serves in this administration,” a spokesperson for Newsom’s office told The Epoch Times by email. “While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity.”

Newsom’s office urged patience as the judicial process plays out.

“At a time when the President is openly calling for his Attorney General to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers,” Newsom’s spokesperson said.

The indictment was returned on Nov. 7 but was kept sealed until Williamson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 12, according to the statement.

Agents with the FBI played a role in the joint investigation, together with federal partners, including the IRS, among others.

“Today’s charges are the result of three years of relentless investigative work, in partnership with IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Sid Patel, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Sacramento office, said in the statement. “The FBI will remain vigilant in its efforts to uncover fraud and corruption, ensuring our government systems are held to the highest standards.”

Investigators said pursuing the fraudulent use of business deductions is a priority for the IRS.

“Disguising personal luxuries as business expenses—especially to claim improper tax deductions or to willfully file fraudulent tax returns is a serious criminal offense with severe consequences,” said IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Oakland Field Office Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen. “IRS-CI will pursue charges against those who deliberately exploit their business for personal enrichment.”

Williamson pleaded not guilty during her first appearance at the U.S. courthouse in Sacramento, California, at 2 p.m. PDT.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of bank and wire fraud and respective conspiracy charge, as well as up to five years in prison and $250,000 fines for the conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statement counts. Each count of subscribing to a false tax return carries a potential penalty of $100,000 in fines and three years of imprisonment.