Newsom's Prostitution Law Creates Disturbing New Sex Market In LA

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's pimp shield law, pushed by Democratic legislator Rep. Scott Weiner, has helped foster a disturbing new sex market on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, featuring prostitutes as young as 12 and 13 years old. For far too long, the "kiddie stroll," as it's known, has gone unreported because major media outlets refused to cover it, allowing it to flourish under the watch of Democratic politicians.

But now it's time to shine a light in the darkness and expose the truth about what's happening to these poor young girls and why nothing has been done to bring the harrowing evil to an end.

An article from the New York Times Magazine is finally covering this horrific scene in Los Angeles, though they've conveniently neglected to cover anything concerning the prostitution law Newsom's administration passed.

“For the 77th Street Division, which covers the northern half of the Figueroa Corridor, prostitution had always been a problem. But in recent years, the officers had seen the magnitude of child sex trafficking explode,” wrote reporter Emily Baumgaertner Nunn.

"Gangs that had long sold drugs began to take advantage of Figueroa’s lucrative opportunity. With a dozen girls, one trafficker could easily make $12,000 a night. 'Drugs are sold once and gone forever, but girls can be resold indefinitely,' said [police sergeant Alvaro] Navarro, who had been in the division for two decades. Motel owners who noticed the parades of customers but feared the gangs’ retribution kept quiet," Nunn continues.

There's little doubt that much of the silence and fear of gang retaliation for speaking out against this vile form of human trafficking stems from the lack of police presence on California streets, particularly in Los Angeles. Democrats in the state slashed funding for police and tied officers’ hands, making it harder to pull these girls — who are just children — out of sex trafficking.

In fact, Nunn points out that the sex-trafficking unit in the city was disbanded due to budget cuts, which means each division within the police department has fewer resources available to tackle the issue. There are supposed to be a total of six investigators looking into human trafficking. Now there's only one.

Children suffer abuse in ways too sick and twisted to imagine, and thanks to anti-cop policies from radical leftists trying to appease minorities for votes, leaders ignore it instead of acting. This is truly a miscarriage of justice. It's immoral and evil.

"Their jobs grew even more challenging when California repealed the law allowing the police to arrest women who loitered with the intent to engage in prostitution. The repeal, known as SB 357, was intended to prevent profiling of Black, brown, and trans women based on how they dressed. But when it was implemented in January 2023, the effect was that uniformed officers could no longer apprehend groups of girls in lingerie on Figueroa, hoping to recover minors among them.

Now officers needed to be willing to swear they had reason to suspect each girl was underage — but with fake eyelashes and wigs, it was nearly impossible to tell. One girl told vice officers that her trafficker had explained things succinctly: 'We run Figueroa now,' he said," Nunn writes in her article.

By the end of 2023, the city attorney started referring to Figueroa as the "Kiddie Stroll" because many of the girls working the street were under 13.

Newsom signed SB357 — the law that handcuffed police — in 2022 after a strong and sickening push by Wiener. However, Nunn left both Wiener and Newsom out of her report and failed to explain the pro-prostitution bill, which Wiener claims provides legal support for minorities, gays, and transgender individuals.

The ACLU backed the bill, saying, "California’s law that criminalizes loitering with intent to commit prostitution gives law enforcement a tool to harass and discriminate against Black and trans communities, particularly women of color. The Safer Streets for All Act will take away this outdated and subjective Penal Code section 653.22 which has for too long allowed law enforcement to criminalize and harass someone based on the color of their skin, their gender, or how they choose to make a living."

The organization then claimed the stops are "deeply traumatic" and says they "have a lasting impact on those who are harassed or arrested." Of course, it's traumatic to be arrested for a serious crime like prostitution. It's supposed to be. The goal is for these women to escape that life and become productive members of society. Believe it or not, police and the local community want to protect women, especially young girls, from being abused, addicted, and murdered — which happens more frequently than the ACLU admits.

Sex work is deplorable on every level. It's not something that should be normalized, which is what leftists aim to do. It seems the left-wing strategy for lowering crime is to legalize everything.

"As some of the most marginalized members of our community, sex workers deserve to maintain their livelihood without fear of violence or arrest. SB 357 will move California one step closer to acknowledging sex workers as deserving of full dignity and respect," the ACLU continued.

And lest we let former President Joe Biden off the hook for his contribution to the trafficking of children, let's not forget that this horrific crime spiked dramatically because his pro-illegal immigration policies opened the border to human traffickers.

Frank Lutz, a PR expert, said Newsom might improve his image by deploying California's National Guard to help end child trafficking, especially after his administration cut police department budgets so deeply.

It's time for Democratic voters to wake up and look at the reality around them. Children suffer abuse for money at the hands of twisted perverts, and voters enable it by supporting politicians devoid of moral values. The blood of the innocent stains their hands as much as it stains Newsom's.

