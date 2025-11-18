NGO-Backed Groups Train To Obstruct Immigration Arrests In North Carolina

It has been said over and over again the past few months: Progressive activist groups sabotaging ICE operations are far too organized to be grassroots and always seem to know exactly where immigration authorities are going to show up and make arrests. Someone is creating these mobs from thin air, training them, funding them and letting them off their leash to attack when the opportunity is presented.

The establishment media consistently runs interference for these networks, insisting the protests are grassroots and completely spontaneous.

One such case of propaganda is the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNOW (formerly MSNBC) and their coverage of training camps organized in Charlotte, North Carolina as federal immigration officers arrive on the ground to arrest illegal migrants.

As we have seen across the country, anti-ICE mobs have followed a near identical playbook of disruption, provocation, sabotage, stalking of agents, blocking roads and creating general chaos in order to impede the arrests. In some cases, direct violence is used when activists think they can get away with it. These tactics have been employed extensively in Chicago in the past month.

Disruption groups threaten the safety of ICE agents, creating the necessity for the deployment of the National Guard, which Democrats then call "authoritarianism".

The training is rarely covered by the media, and when it is, they paint it as "communities coming together" and "protecting their neighbors". In reality, these groups garner millions in funds from far-left and globalist NGOs. Arrested activists who commit trespassing, obstruction or violence often enjoy funds set aside by NGOs for legal defense and bail, putting them back on the streets within hours. They are the furthest thing from "grassroots."

The "Defend and Recruit" organization involved in these training sessions is a front group for an NGO called Siembre NC which has been in operation since 2017 (when Trump first entered office). Just as globalist NGO's pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into BLM organizations and practically bankrolled the the national BLM riots, they are also funding anti-ICE groups.

According to IRS tax filings, Siembre NC has received millions of dollars from other NGO's including George Soros' Open Society Foundation, ActBlue, dark money group Sixteen Thirty Fund, Hewlett foundation and they are also under investigation for possibly receiving indirect funding from the Chinese CCP.

This year, congressional investigations (led by figures like Kash Patel) probed $34 million in federal/state grants to anti-ICE NGOs, including Siembra NC affiliates. Allegations include misuse for doxxing ICE agents and foreign interference. DHS has reported a 500% spike in violent attacks on ICE agents, causing these NGO's to come under scrutiny.

Furthermore, organizations like Siembre NC were also indirectly collecting taxpayer funds sourced from institutions like USAID until it was shut down this year. The conspiracy is out in the open - progressive NGOs are a fundamental threat to US border integrity and immigration enforcement. They are so blatant in their operations that they proudly display their training on media platforms like MSNOW.

Without these NGOs, the anti-deportation protests would most likely disappear.