Nick Fuentes Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt After Doxxing, Suspect Shot Dead By Police

America First's Nick Fuentes says that an armed assassin attempted to take him out on Wednesday evening after he was doxxed.

"Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform," Fuentes posted on X, adding that the assassin was armed with a pistol, a crossbow, and incendiary devices.

"He is now dead. I am okay!" Fuentes added.

According to police, the would-be assassin committed a triple homicide in southern Illinois early yesterday before he arrived at my doorstep with his pistol drawn, calling my name.



I am grateful to God that I am still alive today. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Fuentes then wrote: "Tragically, the gunman broke into a neighbors home to evade police & killed two of their dogs," adding "Doxing is not a game. This nihilistic lynch mob behavior must end before anyone else is killed."

He also posted video of the suspect approaching his house.

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.



He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Journalist Laura Loomer posted: "MTG’s intern is the person who doxxed Nick and is now being accused by many online of trying to get him murdered in screenshots leaked that suggest he sent out Nick’s full dox and also suggest he allegedly asked people to pay a visit to him at his home."

MTG’s intern is the person who doxxed Nick and is now being accused by many online of trying to get him murdered in screenshots leaked that suggest he sent out Nick’s full dox and also suggest he allegedly asked people to pay a visit to him at his home.



There should be a… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 20, 2024

Looks like one of MTG’s @mtgreenee interns (who lived with her at her own house in Rome, Georgia) is being accused of plotting and or participating in an assassination attempt.



Very disturbing behavior that warrants a criminal investigation. https://t.co/4gDGPs4mdj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 20, 2024

Berwyn, Illinois PD put out a statement on Thursday shedding more light on the incident (via slightlyoffensive.com), which confirms that the suspect was linked to a triple homicide earlier in the day in Mahomet, Illinois, and that after running into a neighbor's yard, he "disobeyed the officers' verbal commands to stop and proceeded to shoot at police officers. Berwyn Police Officers returned fire and fatally struck the subject."