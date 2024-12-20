print-icon
Nick Fuentes Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt After Doxxing, Suspect Shot Dead By Police

by Tyler Durden
America First's Nick Fuentes says that an armed assassin attempted to take him out on Wednesday evening after he was doxxed.

"Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform," Fuentes posted on X, adding that the assassin was armed with a pistol, a crossbow, and incendiary devices.

"He is now dead. I am okay!" Fuentes added.

Fuentes then wrote: "Tragically, the gunman broke into a neighbors home to evade police & killed two of their dogs," adding "Doxing is not a game. This nihilistic lynch mob behavior must end before anyone else is killed."

He also posted video of the suspect approaching his house.

Journalist Laura Loomer posted: "MTG’s intern is the person who doxxed Nick and is now being accused by many online of trying to get him murdered in screenshots leaked that suggest he sent out Nick’s full dox and also suggest he allegedly asked people to pay a visit to him at his home."

Berwyn, Illinois PD put out a statement on Thursday shedding more light on the incident (via slightlyoffensive.com), which confirms that the suspect was linked to a triple homicide earlier in the day in Mahomet, Illinois, and that after running into a neighbor's yard, he "disobeyed the officers' verbal commands to stop and proceeded to shoot at police officers. Berwyn Police Officers returned fire and fatally struck the subject."

