Nigerian Researchers Accidentally Confirm Africa's Low IQ Problem

For many years the political left has dismissed all discussion about links between third world populations and low intelligence as "racism" and "xenophobia". The well documented fact that low IQ populations are more inclined towards lack of impulse control and a higher crime rate does not matter to progressives. They assert that such claims are based on "rigged" and "biased" data.

For example, the data on Somalia's low median IQ (which is 67 and far below the western average of 100) is often criticized as "incomplete" because the data is usually taken from refugees and migrants leaving the country rather than a population sample from within the country. However, populations in neighboring countries like Djibouti or Ethiopia have nearly identical test results.

It is simply a fact that IQ is largely genetic (around 80% of testing outcome). The rest is a matter of varied experiences and environment. This does not mean that a "disadvantaged" childhood results in a lower IQ score. In fact, high IQ individuals often come from significant struggles and studies on top "high achievers" show that around 75% of them come from difficult backgrounds including extreme poverty.

The leftist arguments against IQ as a qualifier for immigration are built around feelings rather than facts. And when it comes to progressives and globalists with an agenda, it is obvious that they prefer third world immigration for the exact reason that these people are habitually impulsive and ready to wreak havoc on western society. That's the outcome the "Multiculturalists" want.

A recent randomized study by researchers in Nigeria was designed to prove the western conception of sub-Saharan Africa wrong: They believed that Africa's average IQ was much higher than older data claimed. But, the ultimate outcome of their testing simply reinforced what everyone else already knows.

Only 3% of participants scored above the western average of 100. The median IQ of all participants was 69. Over 50% of the people tested scored below 70. To understand just how low Nigeria's averages are, the US Department of Defense in previous research has determined that an 80 IQ is the lowest score that a recruit can have and still be viable for a job in the military.

On the other end of the spectrum, a "gifted" IQ is 130 or above; only 2% of the entire human population is in this category. This is nearly 30 points above the highest scores in the Nigerian study.

IQ measures cognitive capacity and not necessarily all forms of intelligence. That said, it is perhaps the best measure we have to accurately predict speed of thought, pattern recognition and general success in higher education (STEM fields most of all). IQ shifts very little over time and age, and academic improvement will rarely lead to an increase (perhaps 5-10 points in the best case scenarios).

As noted, lower IQ tends to correlate to a higher chance of criminal activity and impulsive violence. It is not a factor that can simply be ignored for the sake of liberal virtue. It is too dangerous to sneer at.

This is not to say that all low IQ people are dangerous criminals or that they can't function in society. Many certainly can. The problem is a matter of averages and risk. Is it worth the risk to invite mass immigration from known low IQ countries in the third world given the increased chances of criminality? The logical answer is no, of course it's not. There's absolutely nothing to be gained.

Ideally, western nations should be looking for the best of the best of any potential immigration source. This can be measured in a lot of ways, with loyalty and a willingness to integrate being at the top of the list. That said, IQ should also be considered. There's no practical excuse to dismiss it, only ideological excuses.