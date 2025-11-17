Nihilistic Accelerationism: Kirk Assassin & Butler, PA Shooter Share Disturbing Online Far-Left Radicalization, Furry Fetish

Building on Tucker Carlson's reporting about President Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, and what increasingly appears to be a major FBI cover-up of Crooks' political leanings and far-left radicalization, a new New York Post investigation reveals even more disturbing details, including a strange "furry" obsession strikingly similar to that of Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter.

Sixteen months after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Carlson dropped bombshells of Crook's online history, including dozens of social media posts that show the young man was radicalized in just a few short years to a radical leftist who apparently had a weird obsession with furry culture.

Here's more color on NYPost's reporting of Crooks' furry fetish:

When told of Crooks' online threats, he said there was no way the FBI would not be aware of the teenager.

Among the 17 accounts uncovered by our source, only one, on PayPal, was operated under an alias: "Rod Swanson." Rod Swanson is a former senior FBI agent who was the chief of investigations for the state of Nevada during the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. . . . "No matter how ridiculous the allegation, no matter if it's COVID or not, somebody is going to knock on somebody's door," Swanson said. "If they investigated that kid there's a record of it and there's an assessment that some leader made that this was not a threat or it rose to a level and they did something else." He also said that "if the FBI had that information [about his name on the PayPal account], I can't even imagine they would not have reached out to me right away." . . . He described himself with the pronouns "they/them" on the platform DeviantArt, which is one of the biggest online hubs for "furry" art and the "furry" community. (A furry is someone who has an interest in anthropomorphized animal characters, often as a sexual fetish.) . . . Two accounts linked to Crooks' primary email were found on DeviantArt, under usernames "epicmicrowave" and "theepicmicrowave." The account suggests he had an obsession with scantily clad cartoon characters sporting muscle-bound male bodies and female heads.

What's especially troubling is that Crooks' radicalization, along with his embrace of furry culture and gender-identity experimentation, reflects the same pattern of behavior seen in Charlie Kirk's accused shooter, Tyler Robinson.

On Friday, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) made a bold claim during an interview with Benny Johnson, saying, "Crooks was groomed by the CIA through MKUltra-style mind-control programs and dark intelligence operations for the sole purpose of taking out President Trump in Butler, PA."

Rep. Tim Burchett says Trump assassin Thomas Crooks was groomed by CIA and MKUltra style mind control programs and dark intelligence ops for the sole purpose of taking out President Trump in Butler, PA.



"They programmed this kid. You got a kid who's got access to guns or has… pic.twitter.com/Kzkcf39FyP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2025

The real question we should all be asking:

What in the world is happening to America's kids?

How are they being radicalized online in such a short span of time?

What is triggering young people to carry out such heinous acts driven by what can only be described as a kind of nihilistic accelerationism?

Mike Benz warns: "something in the water…"

something in the water… pic.twitter.com/sjhPmNy6uY — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 29, 2025

Right.

Even the Deep State-controlled media outlet The Atlantic had to point out "Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise."

The bigger question is, why did the FBI cover up Crooks? It becomes incredibly apparent by now.