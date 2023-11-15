Nikki Haley Takes Fire Over 'Unconstitutional' Plan To Force All Social Media Users To Be "Verified By Name"

Nikki Haley, a defense industry lobbyist disguised as an aging MILF, floated what many are calling a flatly unconstitutional idea to force all social media users verify their identities online in order to rid the world of 'bots' from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea (and of course, hand the US government a nice list of exactly who's saying what, and where).

Appearing on Fox News in response to a reported rise in antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza strip, the 2024 Presidential candidate and former UN ambassador said "Antisemitism was always bubbling underneath the surface, but now we're seeing this massive exaggeration of it, but no one's talking about why."

"The truth is, if you look at social media, the misinformation and the dramatic sides of social media are instigating this. Why? Because it's being pushed by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea."

"It is why when I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts... social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they're pushing what they're pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name," said Haley, whose real name is Nimarata.

"When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say, and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And then you're gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member's gonna see it. It's gonna help our kids and it's gonna help our country."

Watch:

NEW – Nikki Haley Says Allowing People to Post on Social Media Anonymously is a 'National Security Threat'



Haley, the walking embodiment of RAND research, drew sharp criticism online, with former President Donal Trump calling it "dangerous and unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X: "You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers."

"They were not 'national security threats,' nor are the many conservative Americans across the country who exercise their Constitutional right to voice their opinions without fear of being harassed or canceled by the school they go to or the company they work for."

You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers.



DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw wrote: "I am no lawyer but isn't this blatantly unconstitutional? Free speech includes anonymous speech," while 2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote that Haley's proposal "is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats' playbook."

"Any politician who thinks it's OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the White House," he continued.

.@NikkiHaley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its… pic.twitter.com/Cb1847r6CA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 14, 2023

Journalist Byron York asked Haley's campaign about the comments and whether they raised troubling issues of privacy and freedom of speech, and they told him: "We all know that America's enemies use anonymous bots to spread anti-American lies and sow chaos and division within our borders."

I asked the Haley campaign about her statements advocating mandatory ID and verification of all social media users. Doesn't that raise troubling issues of privacy and freedom of speech? Below is Haley's initial statement and then the campaign's response: https://t.co/QcN6emgrcQ pic.twitter.com/1deVKY42ly — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2023

Or just use a number



My thoughts exactly. Twitter Inc. called me and 700,000 other Twitter users Russian bots. We found out we are farmers, teachers, cops, grandpas, plumbers ... everyday Americans just wanting justice and freedom. — Bim's Elephants (@Bimiphant) November 15, 2023

As Haley should know, anonymous speech has been deemed by the US Supreme Court to be protected under the 1st Amendment. Of course, where that runs into 'private' social media companies is something we're sure these government bots would love to test.