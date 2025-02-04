NJ Governor Taunts Tom Homan With Claim He's Housing An Illegal; Homan Calls His Bluff; Murphy Admits It Was All A Lie

Authored by Olivia Murray via AmericanThinker.com,

Everyone already knows how a showdown between an alpha male and a beta male will end, but it doesn’t make it any less entertaining to watch, and since President Trump took office just a few weeks back, we’ve been treated to a number of performances.

So far, we’ve seen foreign leaders like Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, Panama’s José Raúl Mulino, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau all get in line with Trump’s demands, but his team is working the same magic stateside too—it happened between New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan, and it was comedic gold.

Act I: New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced at an event this past weekend that he and his wife Tammy were hosting an illegal alien in a space above their garage, and he dared the Feds to “try to get her.”

Jonathan Turley pointed out the obvious virtue-signaling, wondering aloud how it served the interests of this alleged illegal alien for her location and illegal status to be paraded in front of law enforcement, making her “political game” for people like Homan. It would be somewhat similar to the Dutch citizens hiding the Frank family in the Secret Annex calling up a Nazi hotline to report hidden Jewish individuals.

Act II: Tom Homan, the epitome of a no-nonsense law enforcement officer, calls Murphy’s bluff...

...saying he’s “got note of it, won’t let it go,” and “will look into it” to make sure that Murphy is not involved in criminally harboring an illegal alien:

Act III: Murphy admits it was all a lie...

...and his claim that he was housing someone over his garage was more of an idea than a reality.

Here’s the update, from a report at the New York Post:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office furiously tried to back-peddle Monday after he boasted that he had opened his home to a migrant and taunted the Trump administration “to try to get her.’ ... Murphy was just referring to a legal resident who is in his circle of friends and was worried about President Trump’s return to the White House, the governor’s rep said. ‘No one’s ever lived in the home’ under those circumstances that the governor described, the representative insisted.

Murphy is exactly who you don’t want fighting your battles—at the first sign of pressure, he’ll roll over and sell out the moment he thinks it might personally cost him anything.