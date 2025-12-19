"No Arrests!" But More 'Developments'...

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

The frantic ceremonies of Christmas shopping climax now. . . the stockings are hung by the chimney with care. . . and the republic judders into the darkest season of an evil era.

You fear the one gift you have waited for lo these twelve months will not be delivered: the frog-marching of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Strzok, HRC, Mayorkas, Monaco, Rosenstein, Priestap, Halper, Yates, Lynch, Garland, Wray, Haynes, Sullivan, Schiff, Warner, Eisen, Elias, Weissmann, Jack Smith. . . and many other deep state treason-goblins into the maw of a federal courthouse for processing like so many mackerel in a cat food cannery.

“No arrests!” is the melancholy cry heard from sea to shining sea.

It’s true.

A whole year ticked by and no accountability for the immense decade-long free-ranging crime-spree against our country by so many government officials. Did I leave out Mr. Obama? Yes. He would probably have to dangle as an “unindicted co-conspirator,” cuz president, and all. But maybe not. It’s open to interpretation, I grant you. . . assuming anyone in the Trump DOJ could actually get serious and move a folder off his/her desk. Anyway, Christmas is upon us and the MAGA minions sulk in despair. No arrests!

And no Epstein files for you either, Tiny Tim, after all this hassling, haggling, screwing-around, trash-talk, innuendo, duplicity, dissimulation, and subterfuge. What is in there, do you suppose, that the country couldn’t take? Photos of Bill Clinton riding Ghislaine Maxwell like a bucking bronco? Larry Summers naked as a manatee in the shallow end of the Little St. James pool? Tom Hanks chowing down on a roasted human heart? You see: that’s where the mind goes when the truth is withheld.

Anyway, Dan Bongino, good old Danny Boombatz, has left the building, visibly sadder but wiser.

Dan Bongino leaves the J Edgar Hoover Building

He is — no sarc here — a first-class American patriot. Do not doubt that.

He surely took the job as Deputy Director of the FBI because the president importuned him to do so, and how can you say no when a president calls? Yet, something happened to him in FBI HQ, some dark passage into altered consciousness, and now he is out.

It’s pretty obvious that he missed his wife and children, and his former life in Florida, and his days on the mic in his studio. . . and that he had to suffer being quartered on some dreary DC military base for his safety the whole time he served the FBI. I suppose he accomplished quite a bit of a routine, plodding, law enforcement nature — catching bad guys and such all year. But. . . and it’s a big but. . . he was not able to effectuate the rounding-up of the aforementioned deep state villains we all know about — and hardly anyone knew more about that gang than Danny B — and it must have really grated to see them all still out there, flapping their gums on MSNBC.

He connected the dots, month after month and year after year, on his celebrated podcast better than any reporter in whatever pathetic remnant of the news media still exists. He remembered all the names (as he always reminded his audience to do). He saw how the whole treasonous saga played out from RussiaGate to Arthur Engoron’s malodorous courtroom and he knew exactly how all the pieces fit together. And the whole year he was at the FBI he kept his mouth shut out of a sense of duty.

Which leads you to wonder, what might Dan Bongino have to say now that he is out of the FBI inner sanctum? He had a year to sift through every document stashed in the J Edgar Hoover building, including, probably, a shit-load of incriminating memos and emails from the days of McCabe and Wray, all that stuff they found in the burn-bags. Did he have to sign some kind of non-disclosure document? Are there arcane regulations that we don’t know about constraining former FBI employees? Will his enemies — who are also enemies of the people — try to kill him now that he is on-the-loose?

I guess we’ll just have to stand by and see what happens with Dan Bongino, just as we have to stand by on where anything might go at Kash’s FBI and in Pam Bondi’s DOJ — and just about everybody in the public arena is piling on AG Pam Bondi these days. She’s in a tough spot.

Can’t really bring any prosecutions in the hopelessly compromised, woked-up, DEI-infested, Trump-deranged DC federal court district — where so many treasonous crimes were committed.

So, the work-around for that has been to tie all the ten years of treasons and seditious acts into one skein of a RICO case, allowing the DOJ to run a prosecution for all of it out of the Southern District of Florida, because that’s where one of the more recent crimes occurred in a chain of conspiracy: the unpredicated raid into Mar-a-Lago by Christopher Wray and prosecutor Jack Smith. It also works around various statute of limitation issues.

That case is underway, under Judge Aileen Cannon and prosecuting US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones, but apparently will not go to the grand jury until sometime in the new year.

So, you will just have to cool your jets a bit longer.

One other thing: will White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles do some ‘splainin’ about what possessed her to shoot her mouth off at Vanity Fair, one of the most out-front, scurrilous enemies of the president and his voters in all the mosh pits of Woke-gay-retarded journalism? She sat with their writers eleven times in 2025, and the result was a hit piece on the whole Trump White House.

How does this square with everybody saying she’s the savviest Chief of Staff to ever haunt the West Wing?

Can you figure how she doesn’t deserve to be fired for that?