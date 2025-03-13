US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a review of the US military's fitness standards and grooming requirements.

In a March 12 memorandum, Hegseth directed officials to compile the current physical fitness, body composition, and grooming standards for various military departments for evaluation.

According to Hegseth, the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness must also outline how the standards have changed in the last 10 years, and provide any insight into why those standards have changed - as well as what impact they have had.

"We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force," Hegseth said.

"Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging. This review will illuminate how the Department has maintained the level of standards required over the recent past and the trajectory of any change in those standards."

Strength equals readiness. Kicked off the day with PT alongside the warriors of 1/10 SFG.



No bureacracy—just sharp minds, strong bodies, and a mission-first mindset. pic.twitter.com/9lATvWhabH — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 11, 2025

Hegseth has previously criticized the military for its sliding standards, as well as allowing women to serve in ground combat roles which began in 2013.

"Since women cannot physically meet the same standards as men, the military has two options—both bad," Hegseth wrote in his book, "The War on Warriors."

"They can lower the standards for everyone to ensure more women meet with infantry or combat standards. Or they can return to gender-based standards, and allow women to enter the infantry with lower standards than men. They have tried both."

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth said he wanted to restore trust in the military and "revive the warrior ethos."

* * *

LISTEN UP, MAGGOTS... if you need to up your readiness - consider these top selling supplements from IQ Biologix:

Colostrum

Creatine Monohydrate

Smart Protein Collagen Peptides

Astaxanthin

Nitric Shock Pre-Workout