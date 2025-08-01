"No One Can Be That Wrong" - Trump Fires Labor Statistics Boss After Weak 'Revised' Jobs Data

President Trump is pissed...

A dismal jobs print (and dramatically weaker revisions)...

...have prompted the president to fire the woman who 'runs the numbers'... (via Truth Social)

I was just informed that our Country’s “Jobs Numbers” are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. This is the biggest negative revision to payrolls since the global financial crisis.



Crucially, it took place in an election year and was meant to pad the numbers, making the economy appear much stronger than it was https://t.co/WtjpNSaytR pic.twitter.com/EIHW5Ynjev — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 21, 2024 I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.

Trump went on:

Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months. Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under “TRUMP” despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting “Kamala” elected – How did that work out? Jerome “Too Late” Powell should also be put “out to pasture.” Thank you for your attention to this matter!

CNBC's Steve Liesman stated unequivocally that there is "no evidence jobs numbers are politicized."

Well, there was the whole 1 million downward job revision in August 2024, three weeks before the Fed cut rates 50bps two months before the 2024 election to get Kamala elected.

Amazing what an 818K downward jobs revision that "nobody could have seen coming because the Biden economy was so strong" will do... pic.twitter.com/xvTwmE4eUJ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 18, 2024

But aside from that...

Then Liesman went further, calling it all a conspiracy theory (now where have we heard that before?)

Liesman "You have an election happening in Nov 2024. If you are trying to help the Democrats tell me what the sense is to release in August 2024 that payrolls are 818K below what had been reported. The idiocy."



The "sense" is to get Powell to cut 50bps 3 weeks later you idiot pic.twitter.com/0bbJzK5P6T — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 1, 2025

Hey, Steve, did Zee Russians do it?

Meanwhile, cue the lawsuits!