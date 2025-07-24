Hilarious BBC 'Microaggressions' Video Goes Viral; No One In The Real World Acts Like This

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A DEI training video produced by the BBC that purports to provide guidance on how to deal with ‘microaggressions’ in the workplace has gone viral because it’s so ridiculously hilarious.

The video is a perfect example of what deranged leftists believe the world is like, but in reality no one acts the way the actors in the piece do.

It’s like an episode of Ricky Gervais’ The Office, which pokes fun at stereotypes by having characters play up to them for comic effect.

The BBC has created a ‘Black woman’s guide to workplace microaggressions’.



Unsurprisingly, it paints all white people out to be nothing but bumbling caricatures of idiocy.



Is this really helping societal cohesion? pic.twitter.com/Yq3c0Wlelc — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 22, 2025

In this section, highlighted by James Esses, a black woman is surrounded by bumbling white co-workers who refer to her as Beyoncé and mimic different black accents.

The workers are seen celebrating a birthday, with the white ones aggressively encouraging the black woman to sing on her own, because in their racist minds all black people are gospel singers… or something.

When she pathetically sings happy birthday badly, one of the white women tells her how incredible it sounded, because the makers of the video want you to know that all white people overcompensate for their inherent white guilt and racism.

A male character, who acts exactly like David Brent in the Office, then does some sort of bad Jamaican accent.

The taxpayer funded BBC wants you to know that in this guy’s twisted head full of white ignorance it’s a way of effectively connecting with the black person, the insinuation being that this happens all the time in the real world.

“It’s not easy being the minority in any situation. But in the workplace, as the only Black woman, it can be a very frustrating and stressful environment,” the woman says to the camera.

It’s so cringe you can’t look away.

Dear @rickygervais – does this seem familiar to you?! https://t.co/efZ1qAKA8u — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 22, 2025

Esses notes that he stumbled upon the video via a local council’s ‘anti-racism’ training program.

Where did I find the link to this video?



In Lambeth Council’s (@lambeth_council) ‘Anti-Racism Training’.



Taxpayer-funded division. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 22, 2025

Is there more? Please let there be more!

Yes there is.

Here’s the full five minutes:

Good lord.

I've literally never met another human of any persuasion who behaves like any of the clowns in this piece. that includes the black lady — Quint (@Quintsnchal) July 22, 2025

No one acts like anyone in this video. https://t.co/AG5dfYZKFN — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) July 22, 2025

Marxist hate manuals should really have a dedicated investigation to find who crafted and created them.



To me a racist sticker on a bus stop isn't even in the same ballpark as this highly damaging bullshit. https://t.co/uHawCf5dkW — Diogenes Bowl (@DiogenesBalls) July 22, 2025

As a Black woman approaching retirement I have never experienced anything like this in the workplace.



It's insulting to black people and infantilises us, (we are not fragile neurotics).



And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are… https://t.co/2dj1mCoqyW — HRH Dr P: "Raging Transphobe" (@Psychgirl211) July 22, 2025

The last post continues:

And portraying white people as behaving in such a crass manner is also offensive, (you are not all ignorant, racist, boors) Is the BBC operating in an alternate universe to the rest of us? When I was a secretarial temp, I did have one older white man, in the middle of a meeting, talk about the ‘N****r in the woodpile’ though.



He immediately realised what he’d said and he apologised profusely. This was in the mid 1980s. He would probably be sacked now, but a simple apology (which I didn’t actually ask for) was sufficient to resolve the matter. If this were now , I could do an Upton, start crying, declare that I felt ‘unsafe’, be escorted out of the building shaking with ‘trauma’, claim for damages and get loads of compo.

The individuals making these things are completely disconnected from reality, and there are many of them, as we’ve previously highlighted.

Remember Ken, the most insufferable but hilariously politically incorrect co-worker in the universe?

Again we ask, can someone turn all of this into an actual show? There are way worse things on Netflix and Disney +.

