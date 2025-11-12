Fetterman Says Democrats Are Rudderless, And Total Dicks

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said on Tuesday that "no one really knows" who's in charge of Demorats on Capitol Hill - as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) "never" even discussed the government shutdown with him.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Fetterman addressed an Axios report that Schumer privately pressured a group of moderate Democrats in mid-October to keep the government closed until Obamacare open enrollment on Nov. 1.

When asked by co-host Lawrence Jones "Who is running the show now in the Democratic Party, in the Senate, in the House?” Fetterman replied: "No one really knows."

"My values are reflected in my vote and the things that I support here, and if that might put me at odds with parts of my party, I’m okay with that. I mean, we need to be a … big tent party."

"I was not in a conversation or I never got any outreach," said Fetterman - one of eight Democrats who crossed party lines to vote Monday night to reopen government after the longest shutdown in US history - adding that "everyone understood" his position.

"I really kind of led the charge [to keep the government open] back in March. And then I said, ‘I know we’ll be back in September," he continued, adding that he said 'I know where my vote will be then, too."

Watch:

"It’s always a hard yes to keep our government open," Fetterman explained. "I mean, that’s my principle, because it’s wrong to shut our government down. And now we knew that we would put [at risk] those 42 million Americans for SNAP and paying our military and, you know, the Capitol Police. I mean, people have went five weeks without being paid. I mean, that’s a violation of my core values. And I think it’s [a violation of] our party’s [values] as well."

Fetterman also told CNN that fellow Democrats are complete dicks...

🚨NEW: John Fetterman *STUNS* CNN's Dana Bash by telling her how Left crueler than Right🚨



FETTERMAN: "The Right would say really rough things and names ... but on the Left, it was like they want me to die or that 'We're cheering for your next stroke' ... they even have a gif… pic.twitter.com/iMRyVTssgs — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 12, 2025

Rogan elaborates...

Joe Rogan rails against the left for being the “meanest motherf*ckers.”



Rogan laid out a theory about how the “tolerant left” morphed into screeching nutjobs, and it does make sense.



“People are always looking for every possible opportunity to be a sh*thead. And if they can be… pic.twitter.com/TAcTAyzigq — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 12, 2025

As the NY Post notes: The shorts-and-sweats-wearing pol hasn’t been shy about his misgivings with elements of the progressive movement, having remained staunchly pro-Israel and wary of the scorched-earth tactics the base wants Democrats to use.

"I think my party crossed a line of now putting 42 American — excuse me, 42 million Americans with — with their SNAP benefits [expiring]," Fetterman said. "And making flying less safe and that kind of chaos and not paying our military. I mean, that was a red line for me that I can’t cross as a Democrat."

Of note, the revised government funding bill passed by the Senate Monday night would fund all operations until Jan. 30, and pay for SNAP, veterans programs, and congressional affairs through Sept. 30.

The House is expected to approve it today.