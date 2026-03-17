'No Rigged Voting': Trump Calls SAVE Act 'Most Important & Consequential' Legislation; Mike Lee Debunks Left's Favorite Lie

President Trump on Tuesday called on Congress to pass the SAVE Act which requires ID to vote in federal elections, warning that lawmakers who vote against it will have a "guaranteed loss" in future campaigns.

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times

"The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself. NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS!" Trump posted to Truth Social. "Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL!," he added. (Mutilization?)

Trump's suggestion seems to be that if Democrats are allowed to steal elections, all of the woke societal ills will continue.

"Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office - A guaranteed loss!" Trump added.

Trump also said on Tuesday that he won't endorse anyone who votes against it.

Meanwhile, Matt Margolis of PJ Media debunks the left's 'favorite lies' about the SAVE Act, writing; Democrats have been running the same tired playbook on the SAVE Act. They’ve claimed it’s racist, but those attacks haven’t exactly worked because majorities of minority voters support it. So, they try to scare people with outlandish claims like it will make it impossible for married women to vote. It’s a stupid claim, but some people are willing to believe it. And there are plenty of other accusations that are just as untrue.

Sen. Dick Durbin tried to push those fake claims in a recent Senate hearing, rattling off a list of grievances about the bill’s voter registration requirements.

Durbin kicked things off with the passport argument, a favorite among critics of the legislation, when it comes to registering to vote. "What is acceptable is a passport," he said. "50% of Americans do not have a passport. Those who want to obtain it so they can vote will pay $186 and wait three or four weeks for that to happen." He kept going with the married woman claim, arguing that anyone who changed their name after marriage would have to dig up not just a birth certificate but additional documentation to prove their eligibility.

However, it’s all a lie, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the lead sponsor of the bill, was ready for him.

Lee let Durbin finish and then, with barely concealed amusement, delivered the kind of response that makes committee hearings worth watching. "I'm happy to report to my dear friend and colleague Senator Durbin from Illinois — you're in luck," Lee said. "We've taken care of that."

He went on to point out that the SAVE Act includes an explicit accommodation for people who can't produce traditional documentation. Lee spelled it out in plain English: "When you read the bill, what you'll discover is that we've made special accommodation for those who don't have documentation, for those who can't find their birth certificate. Maybe their house burned down, maybe their dog ate it, or whatever it is."

So what happens if someone genuinely has no paperwork? The bill has an answer for that, too. "When all else fails, if you don't have documentation establishing the information on your birth certificate or what would be in a passport or otherwise, the bill contains a provision requiring each state to allow an alternative mechanism by which someone can, by attestation, issue a sworn statement establishing the critical facts underlying their citizenship," Lee explained. The state then takes responsibility for verifying that sworn statement, using its own records and reciprocity agreements with other states.

Durbin tried to interject a few times. He didn't get far. Lee kept going, methodically dismantling the argument piece by piece. "We took great pains to go out of our way to make sure that no American, no American would be left in the dark," he said. "This will not cost them a dime. And no one will be excluded if they can't find their documentation."

Well, that’s a big problem for the Democrats because this undermines the whole Democratic line of attack. The passport fees, the birth certificate hunt, the cost and inconvenience - they all collapse the moment you actually read the legislation. The bill anticipates exactly the scenarios Democrats claim to be worried about and has a built-in workaround. With that in mind, they have no reason to oppose the legislation, that is, if those were truly sticking points for them

They say things about the SAVE AMERICA Act that aren’t true



I correct them



Then they pretend they never said anythingpic.twitter.com/PpZJ0Wuw6d — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 15, 2026

Lee even extended an invitation at the end, suggesting Durbin would surely want to support the bill now that his concerns had been addressed. “I’m sure you'll be elated to hear that, and we look forward to having your affirmative vote when we vote on the SAVE America Act.”