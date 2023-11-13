No Surprise, House Speaker Johnson Proposes Same Plan as McCarthy

By Mish Shedlock of MishTalk

There are likely big surprises elsewhere, but there is no surprise in this corner regarding Johnson’s plans to keep the government running.

Mike Johnson Unveils Plan to Ward Off Government Shutdown

Please check out Mike Johnson’s Plan to Ward Off Government Shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) unveiled a two-step short-term spending proposal that would keep money flowing to federal agencies into early next year, in a bid to stave off a partial government shutdown late next week.

Johnson presented the plan on Saturday, a week before federal agencies risk shutting down once current funding runs out. The measure wouldn’t impose spending cuts, and it also wouldn’t implement tougher anti-immigration rules at the U.S.-Mexico border, which some Republicans had said was critical to get their support.

According to a document obtained by The Wall Street Journal, if the two-step plan doesn’t pass, House Republicans will turn to what they call a full-year continuing resolution, keeping spending flat—although it would contain “appropriate adjustments to meet our national security priorities.”

“It’s a good thing the speaker didn’t include unnecessary cuts and kept defense funding with the second group of programs,” a Senate Democratic leadership aide said.

Already however, there were signs of trouble from spending hawks. Some Republicans have said that they oppose any temporary spending extension without cuts and that Congress should focus instead on finalizing individual spending bills for the entire year.

“It’s…100% clean. And I 100% oppose,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R., Texas) on social media.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) was ousted last month after he endorsed a temporary spending bill that passed with more Democratic support than Republican votes hours before the government was set to shut down on Sept. 30. On that measure, 90 Republicans voted against the proposal.