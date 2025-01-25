Noem Confirmed As DHS Secretary

The Senate on Saturday confirmed Kristi Noem as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, meaning that the South Dakota governor will be in charge of a massive agency established after the September 11, 2001 attacks, and has since had a long record of civil liberties and civil rights abuses.

Noem was confirmed by a final vote of 59-34. Of note, the Trump ally who is in her second term as governor received support from several Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when it voted 13-2 to advance her nomination earlier in the week. Republicans have also expressed confidence in Noem's ability to lead border security and immigration enforcement, AP reports.

"Fixing this crisis and restoring respect for the rule of law is one of President Trump and Republicans’ top priorities," sid Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Friday. "And it’s going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security. I believe Kristi has everything it takes to undertake this task."

Democrats' primary opposition to Noem revolved around how to handle border enforcement and immigration under Trump - with figures like Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) vowing to vote against Noem, suggesting instead "bipartisan solutions to fix the mess at our border" vs Noem, who he said "seems headed in the wrong direction."

The homeland security secretary oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Citizenship and Immigration Services. Beyond those agencies, the department is also responsible for securing airline transportation, protecting dignitaries, responding to natural disasters and more. Trump is planning major changes to how the department functions, including involving the military in immigration enforcement and reshaping the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those plans could immediately put Noem in the spotlight after the new president visited recent disaster sites in North Carolina and California on Friday. -AP

Noem was repeatedly asked by Senators during her confirmation hearing whether she would administer disaster aid to states even if Trump asked her not to, to which she replied that she would "deliver the programs according to the law and that it will be done with no political bias."

Noem was notably a state House Rep. for eight years before becoming governor in 2019.