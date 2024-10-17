North Carolina County Democratic Chair Resigns After Removing Trump Campaign Signs

Authored by Stephen Katte via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The chair of the Moore County Democratic Party in North Carolina has resigned after being arrested for removing 2024 campaign signs supporting Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Yard signs showing support for former President Donald Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 6, 2023. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In an Oct. 11 statement, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy working in the West End area observed Lowell Evan Simon removing campaign signs from the roadside along Seven Lakes Drive in the West End area.

“The deputy, who was responding to an unrelated call at the time, later followed up at Simon’s residence, where the signs were found in his vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “Simon admitted to removing the signs, which were then recovered and returned to their original owner.”

A warrant for Simon’s arrest was issued for two counts of misdemeanor larceny of political signs. He was later released under a written promise to appear in Moore County District Court on Oct. 30.

Removal or theft of campaign signs violates North Carolina law protecting the lawful placement of political signs during an election cycle. Violating this law is a Class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, $500 in fines, and up to a year of probation.

In an Oct. 15 statement, the Moore County Democratic Party said Simon, 68, “offered an apology for his actions, as well as his resignation,” both of which were accepted.

“While we appreciate the hard work and dedication he has shown to the Democratic Party and the community, the Moore County Democratic Party cannot and will not condone the tampering of political signs or any other illegal activity,” the party said in a statement. “We believe in the importance of freedom of expression and speech, and hope that local law enforcement will continue to enforce such laws that protect those freedoms fairly and without bias across party lines.”

Simon, also a candidate for the state House of Representatives, told local radio station WRL that he removed the signs because they were placed in front of his own, obscuring them to passersby. He said the ongoing issue caused him to act out in a moment of weakness.

“My worse angels got the better of me and I removed the signs,” he said. “I shouldn’t have done that. I didn’t do it in the stealth of night or anything. I did it when it was 5 o'clock in the afternoon.”