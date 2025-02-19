Not Babylon Bee: Kamala Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following in the footsteps of pudding brain Biden, massive presidential loser Kamala Harris has signed with a Hollywood ‘talent’ agency.

Harris is cashing in on her experience as the worst Democratic candidate in history by signing a grifting deal with Create Artists Agency.

I’m so glad she landed a gig, I was worried 😆🙌 — Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) February 19, 2025

Kamala is to “focus on speaking gigs and publishing opportunities,” via the same agency that took on Biden a few weeks back.

For those wondering why she would sign with an agency: pic.twitter.com/gLIn96lDSm — gabby (@copyninjagf) February 19, 2025

Don't you need talent to sign with a talent agency? — Doge Daddy (@D0ge_Daddy) February 19, 2025

Clearly not.

their buddy road trip movie is on the way pic.twitter.com/q0ZqhOCeey — ❆ euan 🌨️ (@blondngone) February 19, 2025

Two bumbling buffoons hit the road and hilarity ensues in Dumb and Dumber 3.

Imagine going to a Kamala Harris ‘one man show’.

Speaking engagements? The woman can't speak. 🤣 — Catherine Calder (@Loricatty) February 19, 2025

Will anyone be able to get through it?

Well she is great with voices and mimicking other cultures. — WellDarnett (@JustinHittner) February 19, 2025

Many more audiences are about to be unburdened by what has been.

Maybe they'll teach her how to properly use accents — Carl saygen (@CSaygen) February 19, 2025

Kamala’s script writers better have material prepared and teleprompters at the ready.

Preparing to star in the new film “Word Salad” — stormcabbirds (@stormcabbirds) February 19, 2025

There are so many projects and roles she’d be perfect for.

Shes gonna play the drunk aunt well — IC Light Mango SZN (@H2Pickettsburgh) February 19, 2025

Hangover 4 coming soon? — MEGA (@ActorPaid) February 19, 2025

She’s trying to get in on Nolan’s Odyssey — AragornAurelius (@AragornAurelius) February 19, 2025

They should do a remake of Veep or is that too close to reality? — bobbyscaps.eth👺 (@dropgenius) February 19, 2025

Let the money laundering– I mean passion projects begin! — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) February 19, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.