Not Babylon Bee: Kamala Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
Following in the footsteps of pudding brain Biden, massive presidential loser Kamala Harris has signed with a Hollywood ‘talent’ agency.
Harris is cashing in on her experience as the worst Democratic candidate in history by signing a grifting deal with Create Artists Agency.
I’m so glad she landed a gig, I was worried 😆🙌— Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) February 19, 2025
Kamala is to “focus on speaking gigs and publishing opportunities,” via the same agency that took on Biden a few weeks back.
For those wondering why she would sign with an agency: pic.twitter.com/gLIn96lDSm— gabby (@copyninjagf) February 19, 2025
Don't you need talent to sign with a talent agency?— Doge Daddy (@D0ge_Daddy) February 19, 2025
Clearly not.
their buddy road trip movie is on the way pic.twitter.com/q0ZqhOCeey— ❆ euan 🌨️ (@blondngone) February 19, 2025
Two bumbling buffoons hit the road and hilarity ensues in Dumb and Dumber 3.
leaked set photo pic.twitter.com/DHp29B4aqv— 𝐕𝐢𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐫 (@viktrnl) February 19, 2025
Imagine going to a Kamala Harris ‘one man show’.
Speaking engagements? The woman can't speak. 🤣— Catherine Calder (@Loricatty) February 19, 2025
Will anyone be able to get through it?
Well she is great with voices and mimicking other cultures.— WellDarnett (@JustinHittner) February 19, 2025
Many more audiences are about to be unburdened by what has been.
Maybe they'll teach her how to properly use accents— Carl saygen (@CSaygen) February 19, 2025
Kamala’s script writers better have material prepared and teleprompters at the ready.
Preparing to star in the new film “Word Salad”— stormcabbirds (@stormcabbirds) February 19, 2025
There are so many projects and roles she’d be perfect for.
Shes gonna play the drunk aunt well— IC Light Mango SZN (@H2Pickettsburgh) February 19, 2025
Hangover 4 coming soon?— MEGA (@ActorPaid) February 19, 2025
She’s trying to get in on Nolan’s Odyssey— AragornAurelius (@AragornAurelius) February 19, 2025
They should do a remake of Veep or is that too close to reality?— bobbyscaps.eth👺 (@dropgenius) February 19, 2025
Let the money laundering– I mean passion projects begin!— I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) February 19, 2025
