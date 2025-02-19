print-icon
Not Babylon Bee: Kamala Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following in the footsteps of pudding brain Biden, massive presidential loser Kamala Harris has signed with a Hollywood ‘talent’ agency.

Harris is cashing in on her experience as the worst Democratic candidate in history by signing a grifting deal with Create Artists Agency.

Kamala is to “focus on speaking gigs and publishing opportunities,” via the same agency that took on Biden a few weeks back.

Clearly not.

Two bumbling buffoons hit the road and hilarity ensues in Dumb and Dumber 3.

Imagine going to a Kamala Harris ‘one man show’.

Will anyone be able to get through it?

Many more audiences are about to be unburdened by what has been.

Kamala’s script writers better have material prepared and teleprompters at the ready.

There are so many projects and roles she’d be perfect for.

*  *  *

