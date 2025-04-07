Not Funny... This DEI 'Sensitivity Training' Video Is Absolutely Hilarious...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A ‘Harassment and Sensitivity’ employee training video that is really used by top Fortune 500 companies has gone viral, because it’s unintentionally hilarious.

It features a guy called Ken (straight and white, obviously) being over the top insensitive toward disabled, transgender, and obese people.

No one in the real world actually behaves like this except for absolute c*nts, and if they did they would be instantly and rightly fired, which is what makes this fantastic comedy. It’s almost exactly like Ricky Gervais’ The Office.

Highlight reels from actual 'Harassment and Sensitivity' employee training, used by some of the top Fortune 500 companies. pic.twitter.com/4UTjmMPHOC — B S (@BS1134202358) April 5, 2025

Ken calls a small person, midget, dwarf, whatever you want to call them, in an electric wheelchair “speedy gonzales” and says “slow your role and come talk to me.”

The little guy tells Ken to stop, and Ken says it’s just a joke.

He then turns to the camera, rolls his eyes and says “remember before all this PC stuff, when we could just be ourselves?”

Ken then asks another “old dog” colleague, “did you get any this weekend?” presumably meaning sexual action.

Ken also calls a transgender dude a ‘man’ who is “creeping everyone out” and says he knows the guy is doing stinky shits in the guys stalls.

LOL.

The video was produced by a company called Skillsoft, which has an online learning platform that it claims is “building the teams that companies need.”

Presumably companies need more transgender, disabled and obese people and fewer Kens.

The company has other videos which are not quite as funny but still entertaining, like when the small person goes to complain about Ken, and the manager doesn’t really care.

Others include guys playing pranks and just generally being dicks.

We’d suggest that the guy’s extremely aggressive reaction to being pranked is more concerning than the fifth grade level immaturity of the bros in this one.

Another has a guy (white again obviously) complaining to other colleagues about a ‘muslim’ who has been hired possibly being a fundamentalist terrorist, except that he’s talking about a sikh who wears a turban. The guy is obviously an absolute prick, which is again why it’s hilarious.

Another video features the aggressive locker guy bragging at the bar about how he’s been sucking dick all night long, which is insensitive to the muslim, sorry Sikh, guy and the old white cleaning lady, who seems jealous more than anything.

Another video features a delivery man just relentlessly perving on the secretary in the office before he’s brutally smacked down by the diverse girl boss manger lady.

The poor secretary is perved on by other guys in the office too, because seemingly every white man they’ve hired is a mentally retarded sex starved deviant. This one, called Zack, is also an absolute asshole who bullies women when they won’t go to dinner with him.

Zack also left a laptop open with a porn video playing… or something.

The overriding question we’re left with is who on earth is in charge of hiring at this company. Is it literally Satan?

Can someone turn this into an actual show? There are way worse things on Netflix and Disney +.

