print-icon
print-icon

Not A Joke: Jake Tapper Writes Book On 'Cover-Up' Of Biden's Cognitive Decline - After Covering Up Biden's Cognitive Decline

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

For some reason CNN anchor Jake Tapper thought it would be a good idea to write a book on how the media covered for Joe Biden's obvious mental decline - after he spent the last election covering for Joe Biden's mental decline.

Except...

In 2021, former Obama White House physician Ronny Jackson said that the reason Biden had been avoiding cognitive exams is that he would have "failed miserably," and that his team "didn’t do it because they know, if they do it, you don’t ask questions that you don’t want the answers to."

In 2020 Biden was asked whether he would submit to a cognitive test, sending him into a rage: "C’mon man. That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program you took a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?" he replied.

0
Loading...